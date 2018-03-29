The ex-Samoa, Bedford and Gloucester back-rower has rebuilt his life and is now kit manager at promotion-hunting Bristol Rugby

From bankruptcy to Bristol, things looking up for Junior Paramore

Having struggled to come to terms with life after rugby, Junior Paramore filed for bankruptcy in 2016.

What followed was a tough few years but since taking up a role as Bristol’s kit manager a fortnight ago, the former Samoa back-row is more than happy to look ahead.

“The transition from being a professional rugby player to real life, the reality was really tough for me,” Paramore tells Rugby World.

How bad did it get before he sought help? “It was like I didn’t want to live. Life wasn’t worth living. I thought: ‘I’m just a failure – I can’t support my family.’ It’s not very nice.

“I had a lot of bills to pay and that’s why I was depressed. I didn’t know where to get the money from. I went and asked for advice from the Rugby Players’ Association (RPA) and they said to go ahead and do the bankruptcy thing, just to start over again. It was like: ‘I know it’s not the best thing, but at least it takes the pressure off you, financially.’”

He says he had to swallow his pride to make the move. But it set him off on the path he is delighted to walk today.

Paramore arrived in the UK in 1996. After a stint in rugby league, the physical force played for Bedford Blues, in two stints, and Gloucester. He says his contracts were good and he attained coaching badges when he was nearing the end as an athlete.

However, he cites IT literacy as an issue, saying that he struggled with emailing plans through or navigating around computer systems. These may not sound much of a hurdle to some, but it can be a significant wall when you’re dealing with the smartphone generation and an iPad is now considered a training aid.

He had no other qualifications. But with four kids – one daughter studying law at Oxford Brookes, another studying business and management at Cardiff Uni, and a younger daughter and son at home – as well as wife Debra and himself, he yearned to provide.

The bills kept on coming. And there was something else.

“Gambling was an issue, sometimes anyway,” Paramore says. “When you think you’ve got ten quid here you can always go to the bookies and put it on and win some more money, but it never happened. But I’m all over that now, anyway.

“For me, I’m getting a new start with a new job at Bristol and I’m with my family. So I said to myself: ‘Well, if I work hard and don’t spend any money it’s something that you can guarantee, don’t spend it on the horses and stuff.’”

Paramore makes clear that there were never huge sums being laid down, but you assume any amount lost can add to preexisting issues. Paramore is proud to say that “everything’s under control” and he is audibly happy that Cheltenham Festival passed him by, due to his workload.

At his lowest point, at the time he was struggling to pay the bills and battling depression, he made the decision to contact the RPA. In his words their financial support helped him and his family get back on their feet. The softly-spoken Samoan had his chance to start over.

So how did the hook-up with Pat Lam’s Bristol happen?

Paramore explains: “I used to play with Pat for Manu Samoa. We went down to visit them in Bristol. He told me to keep my eyes out, that something would be coming up on the website. He knows I’m a really hard-working person. So being the kit manager at Bristol would suit me down to the ground.

“I started two weeks ago. I’m enjoying it. It’s tough, but it’s great to be part of that Bristol environment.”

So many will hear of how Paramore is looking ahead, thanks to the help of rugby friends, and rejoice. Paramore is an active member of the Pacific Rugby Players Welfare group – he was part of the team who welcomed Rugby World on a trip to Perpignan as part of our Great Migration investigation – and he believes in paying goodwill forward, especially when it comes to helping out his “Islander brothers.”

There is always more to do, though. And while telling his story, Paramore also hopes that more can be done in the future to ensure young players are not only supported and offered skill-acquisition opportunities, but also that they are educated about the realities of life away from the field.

“I think they need more education, especially for boys from the islands who can’t speak English that well,” he says. “We need to up-skill them with IT work, and let them know that now everything is on the internet. That’s another thing, if some of these boys can get a qualification too, they’ll have something to fall back on.

“Some of these academy boys need someone to go and advise them (on finances). Some of these young boys, as soon as the salary hits the bank, they spend it straight away. They need to look at the long-term – what’s going to happen, when I’ve got nothing on?”

For now, Paramore will focus on assisting Lam and Bristol as much as he can. He is willing to graft. While there is lots of chatter about ring-fencing and the Premiership becoming a closed shop, Paramore is looking upwards.

Promotion would be great, wouldn’t it? “That’s the plan anyway!” he says with a parting shot of endearing optimism.

