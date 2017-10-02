Ten reasons to buy the November 2017 edition of Rugby World magazine

Rugby World celebrates the return of the European Champions and Challenge Cups in the new issue, with predictions for all of the pools, an in-depth feature on Saracens, exclusive interviews with Ospreys half-backs Dan Biggar and Rhys Webb, and much more. Find out how to download the digital edition here and these are ten reasons to buy the November 2017 edition of the magazine…

1. Stephen Jones

Our regular columnist makes his predictions for all ten pools in the Champions and Challenge Cups, as well as looking at the European competition structure as a whole and giving his verdict on what needs to change.

2. Inside Saracens

Rugby World goes behind the scenes at Saracens to find out what makes the back-to-back European champions tick. As well as speaking to director of rugby Mark McCall, we find out more about their culture from the players and meet some of the club’s unsung heroes.

3. My life in pictures… Conrad Smith

All Black great Conrad Smith, who is preparing for a Challenge Cup campaign with Pau, talks through a selection of photographs that represent key moments in his career. Get bonus content from Smith here.

4. Scott Fardy

Leinster’s Wallaby recruit talks about settling in Ireland and reflects on the failings of SANZAAR following the axing of Western Force from Super Rugby.

5. Women’s focus

New Zealand’s Sarah Goss reveals what it’s like to win a World Cup in both sevens and XVs, England captain and No 8 Sarah Hunter gives her top tips on controlling the ball at the back of the scrum while Women’s World Cup final referee Joy Neville talks about swapping playing for officiating.

6. Scarlets analysis

Rugby World’s new resident analyst Sean Holley explains why Scarlets’ attack is so effective and how it could thrive in Europe.

7. Welcome to my club…

In the second of our new series, RW’s Alan Dymock heads to Richmond Athletic Ground for a Greene King IPA Championship double header and finds out how London Scottish and Richmond cohabit.

8. Dan Biggar & Rhys Webb

With Dan Biggar announcing that he will join Northampton next year, this is the final season that the fly-half will be lining up together with Rhys Webb at the Ospreys. Rugby World editor Owain Jones speaks to the pair about what it’s like to play alongside each other and Biggar’s decision to leave Wales.

9. Ben Ryan on talent ID

The man who guided Fiji to Olympic gold shares his thoughts on England Sevens’ selection process and explains why “football puts rugby to shame in terms of talent identification”.

10. Grass-roots clubs section

Our grass-roots club section returns with clubs editor Michael Austin rounding up all the news from around the country. If you have any stories to share, please email him on aus231@aol.com

