Find out who makes the cut in the new issue of Rugby World

A new year is here and we thought it was the perfect time to compile a list of the 100 best players in the world now. The new issue of Rugby World is a celebration of this ton of talent, with profiles of all 100 players as well as exclusive interviews and analysis, so make sure you pick up the February edition to find out who is at No 1! Here’s a look at some of those who are featured inside…

Owen Farrell

“He’s a giant of a player, a man with edge and bite.” Stephen Jones gives his verdict on the Saracens, England and Lions playmaker

David Pocock

The Australia flanker talks politics, passion and pollution

Beauden Barrett

“There’s always room for improvement. I’m never satisfied with what I’ve done.” The All Blacks fly-half on his desire to better himself

Siya Kolisi

The South Africa flanker describes his journey from a township to Test rugby – and explains why he wants to inspire others to succeed

Stuart Hogg

The Scotland full-back discusses wasted summers, frozen pants and rubbish telly in our Downtime feature

Romane Menager

The France flanker was one of the stars of the Women’s World Cup – and she tells RW she is targeting more success in 2018

Israel Folau

Our ‘Analyst’ Sean Holley explains why the Wallaby is the world’s best full-back, highlighting three specific skills

Tadhg Furlong



“I concentrate on doing the boring stuff well.” The Ireland tighthead reflects on a memorable 12 months and explains why he believes there is more to come

Emily Scarratt

In our latest ‘My Day Off…’ feature, England centre Scarratt invites Rugby World round as she bakes shortbread

Damian McKenzie

“It’s about trying not to be a robot.” The All Blacks full-back talks to RW’s Alan Pearey about his risk-taking philosophy