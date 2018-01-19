Healey Calls On Rugby Teams To Take Part In Winter Nuts Challenge

Austin Healey wants you to take part in the Winter Nuts Challenge to raise money for the Rainbow Trust which helps families with a seriously ill child.

Former England rugby player Austin Healey in the short video below calls on rugby squads everywhere to get involved in raising money for the Rainbow Trust, a charity which raises funds for families with seriously ill children.

In a nutshell, the Rainbow Trust gives support to families who have a child aged between 0-18 living with a life threatening or terminal illness. According to their website, “Today there are an estimated 49,000 children and young people in the UK living with a life limiting or life threatening condition who may require palliative care (University of Leeds, 2011). Many of these children and their families are able to cope or are not in a ‘crisis situation’. However, thousands of families have to face the very real possibility that their child may die and struggle to cope on a day to day basis.”

The charity supports the unwell child and the whole family immediately after diagnosis, so any attempt at raising money for the charity is very welcome indeed.

The event in question takes place on the 3rd and 4th of March in Surrey, and as Healey indicates below, “it is not your average day out.”

Run around, climb obstacles, and get down and dirty in the mud, the 7 kilometre assault course will test your teamwork and your fitness.

The event also has a competitive element to it with everyone looking to be the fastest squad.

This is unquestionably a fantastic cause so if you and your club want to get involved then sign up by clicking on this link here!