Nick Cummins To Star in The Bachelor Australia

The 'Honey Badger' will be the Bachelor for season six of the TV series in Australia.

The 15-Test former Wallaby Nick Cummins has ben announced as The Bachelor in the latest TV-series in Australia.

Network Ten executive producer of The Bachelor Australia, Hilary Innes, said: “We are delighted that Nick has agreed to be Australia’s next Bachelor.

“He will bring a refreshing, honest and cheeky energy to season six. On top of all his incredible achievements, he is both loveable and surprising. I know he will be a phenomenal Bachelor.”

In a statement, Cummins said: “I’m really looking forward to throwing everything at this opportunity to finding the one.

“The past ten or so years has been on the road playing rugby or working on my projects, so I’m very excited to be part of a show that is centred around love and good times.”

Cummins’s nickname is the ‘Honey Badger’, a title he gave himself after seeing a documentary on the animal.

“I saw the honey badger, and became fascinated,” he said. “It is just so aggressive and will never say die. One of the stories which inspired me is that it is documented that a honey badger killed a male lion in a one-on-one battle.

“What happened was that he clawed the canastas off the big fella, going the old one-two. The big fella walked around the corner and fell over. The honey badger got up, shook himself, and just trotted off. For me, that was outstanding.”

Because of quotes like the one above, Cummins has become a fan favourite across the globe. In fact the winger has become famous for his funny quotes, and you can watch a selection of the best below.

No question, he is going to bring some comedy to the love-related role.

The dates for the series are yet to be announced.

