The Six Nations is nearly upon us, so take a look at what games are being televised where, to make sure you don't miss any of the action

Six Nations 2018 on BBC and ITV: how to watch on TV

The pinnacle of northern hemisphere rugby has rolled around again so to make sure you miss none of the action, Rugby World has compiled an information page with the games and where they will be televised.

Men’s Six Nations

In the Men’s Six Nations Championship the games are shared between BBC and ITV this year. But importantly, it all revolves around who is playing at home.

So, if England, Italy, and Ireland are playing at home, then the game will be televised on ITV.

However, if France, Scotland, and Wales are, then the BBC is televising the match.

Round 1

03/02/2018 – Wales vs Scotland – BBC – 14.15

03/02/2018 – France vs Ireland – BBC – 16.45

04/02/2018 – Italy vs England – ITV – 15.00

Round 2

10/02/2018 – Ireland vs Italy – ITV – 14.15

10/02/2018 – England vs Wales – ITV – 16.45

11/02/2018 – Scotland vs France BBC – 15.00

Round 3

23/02/2018 – France vs Italy – BBC – 20.00

24/02/2018 – Ireland vs Wales – ITV – 14.15

24/02/2018 – Scotland vs England – BBC – 16.45

Round 4

10/03/2018 – Ireland vs Scotland – ITV – 14.15

10/03/2018 – France vs England – BBC – 16.45

11/03/2018 – Wales vs Italy – BBC – 15.00

Round 5

17/03/2018 – Italy vs Scotland – ITV – 12.30

17/03/2018 – England vs Ireland – ITV – 14.45

17/03/2018 – Wales vs France – BBC – 17.00

Women’s Six Nations

Additionally, every single England game in the women’s tournament is being televised on Sky Sports.

Round 1

02/02/2018 – Wales vs Scotland – BBC Wales – 18.00

03/02/2018 – France vs Ireland – 20.00

04/02/2018 – Italy vs England – Sky Sports – 17.30

Round 2

10/02/2018 – England vs Wales – Sky Sports – 12.15

10/02/2018 – Scotland vs France – 19.05

11/02/2018 – Ireland vs Italy – 13.00

Round 3

23/02/2018 – Scotland vs England – Sky Sports – 19.05

24/02/2018 – France vs Italy – 20.00

25/02/2018 – Ireland vs Wales – 15.00

Round 4

10/03/2018 – France vs England – Sky Sports – 20.00

11/03/2018 – Wales vs Italy – BBC Wales (tbc) – 11.45

11/03/2018 – Ireland vs Scotland – 13.00

Round 5

16/03/2018 – England vs Ireland – Sky Sports – 17.30

16/03/2018 – Wales vs France – 18.00 (tbc)

18/03/2018 – Italy vs Scotland – 15.00

U20 Six Nations

As you would expect the Under-20 competition has limited television coverage, but there are still a few games for you to sit back and enjoy.

Round 1

02/02/2018 – Italy vs England – 18.00

02/02/2018 – France vs Ireland – 20.00

02/02/2018 – Wales vs Scotland – BBC Wales – 20.15

Round 2

09/02/2018 – Ireland vs Italy – 19.15

09/02/2018 – England vs Wales – Sky Sports – 19.45

09/02/2018 – Scotland vs France – 19.45

Round 3

23/02/2018 – France vs Italy – 17.45

23/02/2018 – Ireland vs Wales – 19.15

23/02/2018 – Scotland vs England – 19.30

Round 4

09/03/2018 – Ireland vs Scotland – 19.15

09/03/2018 – Wales vs Italy – BBC Wales – 19.15

09/03/2018 – France vs England – 20.00

Round 5

16/03/2018 – Italy vs Scotland – 14.00

16/03/2018 – England vs Ireland – Sky Sports – 20.00

16/03/2018 – Wales vs France – 20.15