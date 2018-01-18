The Scotland squad for the Six Nations has been announced, Sam Tremlett takes a look at who has made the grade.

Townsend Names 40-Man Squad for 2018 Six Nations

The Scottish squad is pretty much as you’d expect with Glasgow Warriors players making up the vast majority of the 40 places. However, there are four uncapped Scots coming in; Blair Kinghorn, Nathan Fowles, and Murray McCallum all of Edinburgh Rugby, and finally D’arcy Rae of Glasgow.

Gregor Townsend had this to say of the squad; “With the announcement of this 40-man squad, we are now entering the key stages of our preparation for this year’s NatWest 6 Nations Championship. It’s a bigger squad than we originally planned – which is largely down to the competition for places – with a number of players having performed well in the Autumn Tests and a few others putting their hands up for selection in recent weeks. We welcome Blair Kinghorn into our group for the first time, who has been in excellent form with Edinburgh this season, and also three of our most experienced players in Richie Gray, Greig Laidlaw and Scott Lawson. We are looking forward to working with them and the rest of the squad to ensure that we build on the momentum the players generated in 2017.”

No doubt, the return of Laidlaw (ASM Clermon Auvergne), Richie Gray (Toulouse), and Scott Lawson to the Scottish national set up is huge. Additionally, David Denton, Mark Bennett, and Duncan Taylor have returned too, giving noticeable experience to the back row and midfield respectively.

John Barclay (Scarlets) once again takes over the captaincy from Laidlaw after an injury sidelined the scrum half for a portion of time, and the Scottish back-line will look towards Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg to continue to play with the flair and effectiveness that has been common in Scottish rugby of late.

As expected, Glasgow players dominate the squad with 17 of them in total taking places in the squad. These include, in the backs: Alex Dunbar, Nick Grigg, Hogg, Peter Horne, Ruaridh Jackson, Huw Jones, Lee Jones, Ali Price, Henry Pyrgos, Finn Russell, and Tommy Seymour. Also in the pack you have Jamie Bhatti, Jonny Gray, Rob Harley, D’arcy Rae, George Turner, and Ryan Wilson.

Edinburgh also have a considerable amount of players in the squad, with Mark Bennett returning, and two of the uncapped players, Blair Kinghorn, and Nathan Fowles. In terms of forwards, they have eight of the 21 places wrapped up: Simon Berghan, Magnus Bradbury, Cornell Du Preez, Grant Gilchrist, uncapped Murray McCallum, Stuart McInally, Ben Toolis and finally Hamish Watson.

Some English clubs have also provided some Scottish talent in the squad too, such as Chris Harris, Scott Lawson, Jon Welsh (Newcastle Falcons), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Sean Maitland, Duncan Taylor (Saracens), David Denton (Worcester Warriors), Gordon Reid (London Irish), and Luke Hamilton (Leicester Tigers).

Scotland came fourth in the 2017 Six Nations with three wins and two losses. They were tied on points with Ireland and France and yet came bottom of the three because of a poor points differential. The men from up north will undoubtedly look to improve on that result, clearly they have the talent for it.

SCOTLAND SQUAD FOR 2018 NATWEST 6 NATIONS

BACKS (19)

Mark Bennett (Edinburgh Rugby) – 20 caps

Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors) – 28 caps

Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors) – 1 cap

Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons) – 1 cap

Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors) – 55 caps

Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 28 caps

Ruaridh Jackson (Glasgow Warriors) – 32 caps

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 11 caps

Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 7 caps

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) – uncapped

Greig Laidlaw (ASM Clermont Auvergne) – 58 caps

Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 29 caps

Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks) – 2 caps

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 11 caps

Henry Pyrgos (Glasgow Warriors) – 27 caps

Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors) – 32 caps

Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors) – 39 caps

Duncan Taylor (Saracens) – 21 caps

Nathan Fowles (Edinburgh Rugby) – uncapped

FORWARDS (21)

John Barclay CAPTAIN (Scarlets) – 66 caps

Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby) – 5 caps

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) – 3 caps

Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh Rugby) – 2 caps

David Denton (Worcester Warriors) – 35 caps

Cornell Du Preez (Edinburgh Rugby) – 5 caps

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) – 18 caps

Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 38 caps

Richie Gray (Toulouse) – 64 caps

Luke Hamilton (Leicester Tigers) – 1 cap

Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors) – 20 caps

Scott Lawson (Newcastle Falcons) – 46 caps

Murray McCallum (Edinburgh Rugby) – uncapped

Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby) – 12 caps

Gordon Reid (London Irish) – 27 caps

D’arcy Rae (Glasgow Warriors) – uncapped

Ben Toolis (Edinburgh Rugby) – 7 caps

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) – 2 caps

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) – 15 caps

Jon Welsh (Newcastle Falcons) – 11 caps

Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors) – 32 caps