The two Champions Cup semi-finals are on two different channels. Make sure you know when and where they start

How To Watch European Cup Semi-Finals

The European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments are reaching the business end with the semi-finals fast approaching this weekend.

In the Champions Cup, Racing 92, Munster, Leinster and Scarlets are the only sides left.

In the Challenge Cup, Gloucester, Newcastle, Cardiff and Pau are the semi-finalists.

Clearly we are in for some thrilling rugby, so to make sure you don’t miss any of the action, we have put together this guide to tell you when the games start and on what TV channel.

Champions Cup Semi-Final One

Leinster v Scarlets – Saturday 21 April, 3.30pm, Live on Sky Sports



The first match-up will take place on Saturday between the Irish and Welsh juggernauts, Leinster and Scarlets.

Televised on Sky Sports, Leinster are undoubtedly the team to beat at the moment. They are undefeated and looked imperious in their 30-19 victory over Saracens in the quarter-final.

Scarlets were made to work harder in their last-eight match against La Rochelle. The game was a titanic affair but they pulled ahead steadily, eventually emerging as 29-17 winners.

Champions Cup Semi-Final Two

Racing 92 v Munster – Sunday 22 April, 3.15pm, Live on BT Sport

The second semi-final will see another Irish side in Munster travel to Bordeaux to play Racing 92.

This match will be televised on BT Sport and it is a tough result to predict.

Racing 92 were the only side to win away from home in the quarter-finals, beating Clermont Auvergne 28-17. One of the key questions will be whether Dan Carter starts. Pat Lambie was preferred at fly-half in the quarter-final, but former All Black Carter then came on and changed the game.

Munster were made to work incredibly hard by Toulon in their quarter-final. It was a match with controversial moments to say the least, but the Irish secured a 20-19 victory with an Andrew Conway try in the last five minutes.

Challenge Cup Semi-Final One

Gloucester v Newcastle Falcons – Friday 20 April, 7.45pm, Live on BT Sport



On Friday night Gloucester will play Newcastle at Kingsholm in the first of the Challenge Cup ties.

Gloucester sealed their semi-final spot by winning 33-28 away at Connacht.

Newcastle were more imperious against Brive, winning 25-10.

Challenge Cup Semi-Final Two

Cardiff Blues v Pau – Saturday 21 April, 1pm, Live on Sky Sports



In the second semi-final, we will see Cardiff Blues take on Pau, at one o’clock on Saturday.

Cardiff beat Edinburgh 20-6 to reach the last four, while Pau overcame Stade Francias 35-32 in a pulsating affair.

So there you have it, the eight sides searching for European Cup glory. Who do you think will emerge as finalists this weekend?

