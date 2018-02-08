We explain the series of checks used to determine whether or not a player is suffering from concussion – the Head Injury Assessment process

What is HIA? Rugby’s Head Injury Assessment explained

Throughout the Six Nations players will be sent from the field for what is known as a Head Injury Assessment, or HIA. This is a series of checks to determine whether or not an athlete is suffering from concussion and may or may not return to the field of play.

In the Round One clash between France and Ireland, many questions arose from two incidents where French players were sent from the field for HIAs, when it appeared both players had suffered leg injuries. An investigation into the incidents has been launched by tournament organisers.

So how does the HIA system work? Here are the key points: