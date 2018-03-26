The Kiwi replacement goes 'Superman' as he scores in the corner against the Highlanders

WATCH: Vince Aso Scores Gravity-Defying Try For Hurricanes

Vince Aso took to the skies to score this incredible try for the Hurricanes during their 29-12 victory over the Highlanders in Super Rugby.

The Highlanders had already defeated the Blues, Stormers and Crusaders by the time they turned up in Wellington – and the ‘Canes have not had an easy ride this season after losing away in South Africa to the Bulls and just squeaking past the Jaguares in Argentina. However, they could turn it on against their Kiwi rivals.

The Wellington outfit got a Beauden Barrett try alongside a brace for Ben Lam. However, it is the above score by Aso that took our collective breath away.

For the move Beauden Barrett hit Ngani Laumape, who then hit Jordie Barrett. The full-back slides to his right, creating space for Aso. The two pass the ball back and forth before Aso heads for the corner.

With All Blacks Ben Smith and Aaron Smith racing over, Aso jumps just Ben Smith attempts a tackle. Aso certainly grabs some air.

Legs and torso flying around, Aso has the presence of mind to get the ball down in the corner, without putting himself in touch first. Without doubt, this is the try of the weekend.

