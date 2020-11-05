Here’s your guide to watching the new eight-team tournament, wherever you are in the world

Autumn Nations Cup TV Coverage: How to watch from anywhere

The Autumn Nations Cup is a new tournament that has also brought new broadcasters into the rugby market.

The eight-team competition, which features England, Fiji, France, Georgia, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales, sees 16 matches played between 13 November and 6 December.

Amazon Prime Video are the main UK broadcasters. It’s a first rugby tournament for the online streaming service and they have brought in some familiar faces for their coverage – check out the Amazon Prime pundits here.

Matches will also be broadcast around the world and here’s your guide to how to watch the Autumn Nations Cup wherever you are…

How to watch the Autumn Nations Cup from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Autumn Nations Cup coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Autumn Nations Cup live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Autumn Nations Cup TV Coverage: How to watch from the UK

Amazon Prime Video are the main rights holders for the Autumn Nations Cup in the UK, showing 14 of the 16 matches live.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, coverage of those 14 games, plus an hour-long highlights package on each match day, is included in your package.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, it costs £7.99 a month and you can cancel at any time, so you could just sign up for the period of the Autumn Nations Cup. Plus, if you’ve never signed up before, there is currently a 30-day FREE trial and you could watch the entire tournament in that time.

The Prime Video app allows you to watch games on your TV, mobile, games console and more. Find out what devices you can watch Prime Video on here.

England v Ireland on 21 November will also be available on free-to-air TV as Channel 4 are broadcasting that fixture. Channel 4 have the exclusive rights to show Ireland’s home pool games against Wales (13 Nov) and Georgia (29 Nov) in the UK too.

Free-to-air Welsh language channel S4C has live coverage of Wales’ Autumn Nations Cup matches too. In Wales, you’ll find S4C on Sky channel 104, Freeview 4, Virgin TV 166 and Freesat 104. In the rest of the UK, it’s Sky channel 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Autumn Nations Cup matches take place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Autumn Nations Cup TV Coverage: How to watch from Ireland

Ireland’s four Autumn Nations Cup matches – against Wales, England, Georgia and their ‘final’ – will be broadcast live on free-to-air RTE 2 and RTE Player in Ireland.

Premier Sports will show the other 12 matches live for Irish viewers. If you have a Sky contract, Premier Sports is part of the broadcaster’s ‘Sports Extra’ package, which costs €10 a month for the first six months and €20 a month after that for Sky Sports customers (€17 and €34 for non-Sky Sports customers).

You can also access Premier Sports via a Now TV day or month pass, which allows you to watch sports channels without committing to a long-term contract.

Autumn Nations Cup TV Coverage: How to watch from France

France 2, a free-to-air channel, has the Autumn Nations Cup broadcast rights in France.

Autumn Nations Cup TV Coverage: How to watch from Georgia

Those in Georgia can watch the Lelos compete in the Autumn Nations Cup on Imedi TV.

Autumn Nations Cup TV Coverage: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, FloSports have the exclusive rights to show every Autumn Nations Cup match live. You can stream matches via FloSports or watch via the app.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 and the annual subscription is $150, with both packages also giving you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American football.

Autumn Nations Cup TV Coverage: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, beIN Sports has the rights to show Autumn Nations Cup matches.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action.

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers so you could take advantage of that to watch some of these Autumn Nations Cup matches.

Autumn Nations Cup TV Coverage: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the Autumn Nations Cup from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ have the rights. You’ll need to set your alarms, though, as the 13-hour time difference means a lot of matches will take place in the early hours in New Zealand.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Autumn Nations Cup TV Coverage: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Autumn Nations Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. The broadcaster is showing all matches live.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Autumn Nations Cup TV Coverage: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Autumn Nations Cup coverage in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $19.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $59.99.

