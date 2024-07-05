How to watch Australia v Wales: Live stream the first test from Sydney

Two sides in serious need of a win meet at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

Warren Gatland’s men head Down Under looking for their first victory of 2024. This article explains how to follow the action as it happens – wherever you are in the world.

Viewers in the UK or Ireland can watch an Australia v Wales live stream on Sky Sports, while Aussies can tune FOR FREE via the 9Now streaming service. There are also numerous countries where the match is available for free on New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ service – scroll down to find out more. If you happen to be travelling overseas when the match kicks off on Saturday 6 July, you can use a VPN to watch the Wallabies v Wales from abroad.

With Australia and Wales languishing at 9 and 10, respectively, in the world rankings, it’s fair to say that both have seen better days. Gatland’s extensive rebuild is yet to yield results on the pitch, while new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt needs to help his team bounce back from a disastrous World Cup campaign – though with a Lions tour and a home World Cup on the horizon, he doesn’t have much time to find the perfect blend.

The Sydney test match kicks off at 10.45am BST / 7.45pm AEST. This guide tells you everything you need to know to watch an Australia v Wales live stream around the world, alongside details of how to use a VPN to tune in if you’re away from home.

Watch Australia v Wales FOR FREE in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch a Wallabies v Wales live stream FOR FREE on Nine and its 9Now streaming service. Coverage starts at 7.30pm AEST on Saturday 6 July, ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off.

The match is also available via subscription service Stan Sport. It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

If you’re an Australian resident travelling overseas and want to watch your Australia v Wales live stream, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to tune in as you would back home. Scroll down to find out more.

Watch the Wallabies v Wales in the UK and Ireland

Sky Sports has the rights to the Australia v Wales live stream in the UK and Ireland. Coverage is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 10.30am BST on Saturday, ahead of the 10.45am kick-off.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the Wallabies take on Wales via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. Visit the Sky website for more information.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (£34.99) memberships. If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract to watch the game,

Watch Australia v Wales FOR FREE from around the world A Wallabies v Wales live stream is one of 24 test matches – including the entire Rugby Championship – that will be available on New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ FOR FREE in 2024, in territories where no broadcast deal for top-tier rugby currently exists. You can take advantage of the service if you live in any of these countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine. Signing up is simple – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up a free account with your email address, and you’re good to go.

Watch Australia v Wales from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the big Australia v Wales encounter. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas on Saturday can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar praise NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it’s currently available for a knockdown price.

Watch a Wallabies v Wales live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 11.45am SAST on Saturday.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

How to live stream Australia v Wales in the USA

Rugby fan in the US? You need FloRugby to watch an Australia v Wales live stream. It means a very early start, however, because the match kicks off at 5.45am ET / 2.45am PT on Saturday 6 July.

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (which effectively works out at $12.50 per month).

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is ideal for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Live stream the Wallabies v Wales in New Zealand In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch the All Blacks’ Bledisloe Cup rivals against Wales. Kick-off is at 9.45pm NZST on Saturday evening.

