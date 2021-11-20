Wallaby Rob Valetini sent off for ugly tackle on Wales lock Adam Beard

Wallaby Rob Valetini was sent off after just 15 minutes to hand the initiative to Wales this evening at the Principality Stadium.

The No 8 made a shockingly poor tackle on Adam Beard, going far too high and getting his head on the wrong side. He smashed into second-row Beard’s head, causing an immediate blood injury. Beard went off and was not to return, Ben Carter his replacement.

Scottish referee Mike Adamson made the easy decision to show Valetini a red card as the player came from distance, made no effort to drop his height and hit Beard with force. With no mitigation, a sending-off was inevitable.

Dan Biggar kicked the resulting penalty but James O’Connor quickly cancelled that out with three points of his own. With a quarter of the match gone, Australia led 10-6.

Australia had shot out of the blocks, attacking wide and narrow and including a thunderous carry by tighthead Taniela Tupou. Playing with a penalty advantage, centre Hunter Paisami – one of the finds of the autumn – put in a delicious no-look grubber for Andrew Kellaway to touch down for his ninth try in just 13 appearances. O’Connor converted.

Wales replied when Biggar kicked a penalty awarded for obstruction.

The Wallabies were reduced to 13 men on 22 minutes when Kurtley Beale deliberately knocked down Nick Tompkins’s intended pass to Louis Rees-Zammit – echoes of last weekend when Fiji suffered a red and yellow card.

Wales exploited the opportunity to the full, a superbly worked lineout move seeing Tomos Williams put Ryan Elias over in the corner for a try that Biggar converted.

O’Connor squared matters at 13-13 but Tupou strayed offside on 37 minutes. Biggar punished the offence off the tee and Wales took a three-point lead into the half-time breather.

Wales created further daylight between themselves and the Wallabies with a curious try shortly after the break. Tompkins got his hand in the way of a Tom Wright pass but Adamson ruled that the ball had gone backwards – so there was no knock-on.

Tompkins hesitated before running unimpeded towards the posts for a try that was confirmed after a TMO review. James Slipper, captaining Australia in the absence of Michael Hooper, complained in vain. Biggar’s conversion had Wales 23-13 to the good.

Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Uilisi Halaholo, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Seb Davies, Ellis Jenkins (capt), Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Ben Carter, 20 Christ Tshiunza, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Rhys Priestland, 23 Johnny McNicholl.

Australia: Kurtley Beale; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu; James O’Connor, Nic White; James Slipper (capt), Tolu Latu, Taniela Tupou, Rory Arnold, Izack Rodda, Rob Leota, Pete Samu, Rob Valetini.

Replacements: 16 Folau Fainga’a, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Will Skelton, 20 Lachlan Swinton, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Lalakai Foketi, 23 Tom Wright.

