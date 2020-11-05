England Autumn Nations Cup Squad 2020

Who has Eddie Jones selected for the four matches in November and December?
After winning a third Six Nations title in five years, Eddie Jones’s England have now switched focus to the Autumn Nations Cup, which runs from 13 November to 6 December.
England play Georgia and Ireland at home before travelling to Parc y Scarlets to face Wales in the pool stages. They will then play a final match against the team in the other group – one of Fiji, France, Italy or Scotland – that is ranked in the same position in their pool table.
Jones has named a 36-man squad for the tournament, including only the second man to win 100 caps for England, Ben Youngs, and Gallagher Premiership Player of the Season Jack Willis.
Forwards
Tom Curry
Tom Dunn
Ben Earl
Charlie Ewels
Ellis Genge
Jamie George
Jonny Hill
Ted Hill
Maro Itoje
Joe Launchbury
Lewis Ludlam
Beno Obano
David Ribbans
Jack Singleton
Kyle Sinckler
Will Stuart
Sam Underhill
Billy Vunipola
Mako Vunipola
Harry Williams
Jack Willis
Backs
Joe Cokanasiga
Owen Farrell
George Furbank
Willi Heinz
Jonathan Joseph
Ollie Lawrence
Max Malins
Joe Marchant
Jonny May
Dan Robson
Henry Slade
Ollie Thorley
Jacob Umaga
Anthony Watson
Ben Youngs
England Autumn Nations Cup Fixtures 2020
Dates, kick-off times and TV details for England’s four Autumn Nations Cup matches…
Round One
Saturday 14 Nov, England v Georgia, 3pm, Twickenham Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)
Round Two
Saturday 21 Nov, England v Ireland, 3pm, Twickenham Live on Amazon Prime (UK), Channel 4 & RTE (Republic of Ireland)
Round Three
Saturday 28 Nov, Wales v England, 4pm, Parc y Scarlets Live on Amazon Prime (UK), Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland) & S4C
Finals Weekend
Sunday 6 Dec, England v TBD, 2pm, Twickenham Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)
