After winning a third Six Nations title in five years, Eddie Jones’s England have now switched focus to the Autumn Nations Cup, which runs from 13 November to 6 December.

England play Georgia and Ireland at home before travelling to Parc y Scarlets to face Wales in the pool stages. They will then play a final match against the team in the other group – one of Fiji, France, Italy or Scotland – that is ranked in the same position in their pool table.

Jones has named a 36-man squad for the tournament, including only the second man to win 100 caps for England, Ben Youngs, and Gallagher Premiership Player of the Season Jack Willis.

England Autumn Nations Cup Squad 2020

Forwards

Tom Curry

Tom Dunn

Ben Earl

Charlie Ewels

Ellis Genge

Jamie George

Jonny Hill

Ted Hill

Maro Itoje

Joe Launchbury

Lewis Ludlam

Beno Obano

David Ribbans

Jack Singleton

Kyle Sinckler

Will Stuart

Sam Underhill

Billy Vunipola

Mako Vunipola

Harry Williams

Jack Willis

Backs

Joe Cokanasiga

Owen Farrell

George Furbank

Willi Heinz

Jonathan Joseph

Ollie Lawrence

Max Malins

Joe Marchant

Jonny May

Dan Robson

Henry Slade

Ollie Thorley

Jacob Umaga

Anthony Watson

Ben Youngs

England Autumn Nations Cup Fixtures 2020

Dates, kick-off times and TV details for England’s four Autumn Nations Cup matches…

Round One

Saturday 14 Nov, England v Georgia, 3pm, Twickenham Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)

Round Two

Saturday 21 Nov, England v Ireland, 3pm, Twickenham Live on Amazon Prime (UK), Channel 4 & RTE (Republic of Ireland)



Round Three

Saturday 28 Nov, Wales v England, 4pm, Parc y Scarlets Live on Amazon Prime (UK), Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland) & S4C

Finals Weekend

Sunday 6 Dec, England v TBD, 2pm, Twickenham Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)

