Check out Simon Middleton's England squad for their upcoming Autumn matches.

England Women’s Autumn Internationals Squad

Katy-Daley McLean is set to make her 100th appearance for the Red Roses provided she makes an appearance in one of the three fixtures England Women are playing in the coming months. She, along with Red Rose captain Sarah Hunter, will look to lead an England squad with plenty of new faces in it.

Lucy Attwood, Sarah Beckett, Ellie Mulhearn, and Ellena Perry all featured in England Women U20’s summer tour to Canada but are yet to make their first appearances at the top level. Additionally Claudia Macdonald, Tatyana Heard and Carys Williams will all be looking to secure their first caps for the Red Roses.

Vicky Fleetwood, Sarah McKenna and Lydia Thompson are returning to the 15s format of the game after playing last season in the England Womens Sevens side.

“As a group, we are really looking forward to getting the Quilter Internationals underway and performing to our maximum,” said head-coach Simon Middleton.

“We have made a number of changes within the squad, with 12 new faces named since the 2018 Six Nations. While there is a great feel of youthfulness, with seven players fresh from the Under 20’s summer tour, we have critically been able to retain a number of world class performers from the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup, ensuring an essential balance of quality, youth and experience.

“As we start our journey towards the 2021 World Cup, the focus over the Quilter Internationals is not only on winning but performance. We have reshaped our game and we will be looking to see which players can bring the plan to life in the intensity of an international match environment.”