France Autumn Nations Cup Squad 2020
France showed huge improvements in the Six Nations under new coach Fabien Galthie, only missing out on the title on points difference.
Next on the agenda is the Autumn Nations Cup, which runs from 13 November to 6 December.
France have been grouped with Fiji, Italy and Scotland for the tournament, playing two games at home and one away. Their final match will be against the team in the other group – one of England, Georgia, Ireland or Wales – that is ranked in the same position in their pool table.
Galthie has named four uncapped players in his 28-man squad – Teddy Baubigny, Cyril Cazeaux, Julien Delbouis and Gabin Villiere – but there are likely to be changes during the tournament with players limited to three matches across the six-game autumn campaign, which includes the October fixtures against Wales and Ireland.
Forwards
Dorian Aldegheri
Gregory Alldritt
Cyril Baille
Demba Bamba
Teddy Baubigny
Cyril Cazeaux
Camille Chat
Dylan Cretin
Jean-Baptiste Gros
Mohamed Haouas
Bernard Le Roux
Julien Marchand
Charles Ollivon
Romain Taofifenua
Paul Willemse
Cameron Woki
Backs
Anthony Bouthier
Baptiste Couilloud
Julien Delbouis
Antoine Dupont
Gael Fickou
Romain Ntamack
Thomas Ramos
Vincent Rattez
Arthur Retiere
Virimi Vakatawa
Gabin Villiere
Arthur Vincent
France Autumn Nations Cup Fixtures 2020
Dates, kick-off times and TV details for France’s four Autumn Nations Cup matches…
Round One
Sunday 15 Nov, France v Fiji, 3pm, Stade de la Rabine Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)
Round Two
Sunday 22 Nov, Scotland v France, 3.15pm, BT Murrayfield Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)
Round Three
Saturday 28 Nov, France v Italy, 8.10pm, TBC Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)
Finals Weekend
Saturday 5 Dec/Sunday 6 Dec, France v TBD Live on Amazon Prime (UK)
