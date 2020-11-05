Take a look at the players Fabien Galthie has assembled for this campaign

France Autumn Nations Cup Squad 2020

France showed huge improvements in the Six Nations under new coach Fabien Galthie, only missing out on the title on points difference.

Next on the agenda is the Autumn Nations Cup, which runs from 13 November to 6 December.

France have been grouped with Fiji, Italy and Scotland for the tournament, playing two games at home and one away. Their final match will be against the team in the other group – one of England, Georgia, Ireland or Wales – that is ranked in the same position in their pool table.

Galthie has named four uncapped players in his 28-man squad – Teddy Baubigny, Cyril Cazeaux, Julien Delbouis and Gabin Villiere – but there are likely to be changes during the tournament with players limited to three matches across the six-game autumn campaign, which includes the October fixtures against Wales and Ireland.



Forwards

Dorian Aldegheri

Gregory Alldritt

Cyril Baille

Demba Bamba

Teddy Baubigny

Cyril Cazeaux

Camille Chat

Dylan Cretin

Jean-Baptiste Gros

Mohamed Haouas

Bernard Le Roux

Julien Marchand

Charles Ollivon

Romain Taofifenua

Paul Willemse

Cameron Woki

Backs

Anthony Bouthier

Baptiste Couilloud

Julien Delbouis

Antoine Dupont

Gael Fickou

Romain Ntamack

Thomas Ramos

Vincent Rattez

Arthur Retiere

Virimi Vakatawa

Gabin Villiere

Arthur Vincent

France Autumn Nations Cup Fixtures 2020

Dates, kick-off times and TV details for France’s four Autumn Nations Cup matches…

Round One

Sunday 15 Nov, France v Fiji, 3pm, Stade de la Rabine Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)

Round Two

Sunday 22 Nov, Scotland v France, 3.15pm, BT Murrayfield Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)

Round Three

Saturday 28 Nov, France v Italy, 8.10pm, TBC Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)

Finals Weekend

Saturday 5 Dec/Sunday 6 Dec, France v TBD Live on Amazon Prime (UK)

Head here for the full Autumn Nations Cup fixtures list.

