Andy Farrell has named a much-altered line-up to face Fiji in Dublin on Saturday

Ireland Autumn Internationals Squad 2022 – Team to play Fiji



Tadhg Furlong will captain Ireland for the first time when the world’s top-ranked team face Fiji at Aviva Stadium on Saturday (1pm).

The Leinster tighthead was hampered by a sore ankle in last weekend’s win against South Africa but has been passed fit to take the armband on his 62nd Ireland appearance.

Regular captain Johnny Sexton, who suffered a dead leg against the Springboks, is part of a large group of players rested ahead of their final Autumn Series Test against Australia next week. There are nine changes in all.

Joey Carbery starts at fly-half – for the first time since the Italy match last February – and will be partnered by Jamison Gibson-Park, an early replacement last week following the groin injury that has ruled new centurion Conor Murray out of contention.



Jimmy O’Brien, who did a superb job as a makeshift 13 in that win, is rewarded with a first start. He will play at full-back while Stuart McCloskey has recovered from his arm injury against the Boks and lines up alongside the fit-again Robbie Henshaw in midfield.

Munster prop Jeremy Loughman will win his first cap while Connacht back-row Cian Prendergast and Munster fly-half Jack Crowley are also in line for their Test debuts having been named among the replacements.

Jack Conan, a Lions No 8 in 2021, gets a chance to impress in a new-look back row featuring Nick Timoney and Caelan Doris. Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier take a break.

Ulster’s Iain Henderson has returned to the squad, while uncapped Leinster prop Michael Milne has been called up.

Ireland Team to Play Fiji – Saturday 12 November

Jimmy O’Brien; Robert Baloucoune, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Mack Hansen; Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jeremy Loughman, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong (capt), Tadhg Beirne, Kieran Treadwell, Caelan Doris, Nick Timoney, Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Tom O’Toole, 19 Cian Prendergast, 20 Max Deegan, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Garry Ringrose.

Ireland 19 South Africa 16



Ten months out from the World Cup in France. Ten wins at home in a row. And ten bells knocked out of each other – there was a lot to marvel at as Ireland defeated South Africa 19-16 in the Autumn Nations Series.

It was as tense as it was physical. The first half finished 6-6, and there were incredible defensive shots and hard-earned turnovers aplenty.

But the second half had an added dimension hammered on after the Josh van der Flier try against the Springboks. Soon enough Mack Hansen was flying over for a brilliant team score.

South Africa came roaring back with scores from Franco Mostert and Kurt-Lee Arendse, the latter built on an exceptional offload by Eben Etzebeth. However, Ireland’s grunt up front and in-game learning from what South Africa threw at them set the hosts apart.

Ireland Team to Play South Africa – Saturday 5 November

Hugo Keenan; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Mack Hansen; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Jamison Gibson-Park, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Jimmy O’Brien.

Ireland Autumn Internationals Squad 2022

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 37-strong squad for the Autumn Internationals fixtures against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

The squad features six uncapped players: Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien and Ciaran Frawley in the back-line and Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy and Cian Prendergast up front.

Nash, McCarthy, Prendergast and Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune are selected having played on the recent Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa.

Jacob Stockdale could win his first cap since the summer of 2021, while Stuart McCloskey, a late addition to the Ireland squad that conquered New Zealand in the summer, has also been named following the suspension of Bundee Aki. Aki was banned for eight games after a reckless ruck clear-out and is not available for the Tests against the Springboks and Fiji.

Hugo Keenan is included despite being sidelined this season with abdominal and knee injuries. But James Lowe, Iain Henderson, Keith Earls, Rónan Kelleher, Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway all miss out as they continue their rehabilitation from injuries.

Johnny Sexton will continue as captain.

There is also an Ireland A fixture scheduled for the RDS on Friday 4 November against a New Zealand All Blacks XV, for which Farrell has named an additional 12 players.

Ireland will play two home World Cup warm-ups next summer against Italy on 5 August and England on 19 August, both at Aviva Stadium.

Ireland Autumn Internationals Squad 2022

Backs

(DoB/Province/Position/Test debut/caps)

Robert Baloucoune (19 Aug 1997/Ulster/Wing/2021 v USA/3)

Joey Carbery (1 Nov 1995/Munster/Fly-half/2016 v New Zealand/36)

Craig Casey (19 Apr 1999/Munster/Scrum-half/2021 v Italy/5)

Jack Crowley (13 Jan 2000/Munster/Fly-half/uncapped)

Ciaran Frawley (4 Dec 1997/Leinster/Centre or fly-half/uncapped)

Jamison Gibson-Park (23 Feb 1992/Leinster/Scrum-half/2020 v Italy/21)

Mack Hansen (27 Mar 1998/Connacht/Wing or full-back/7)

Robbie Henshaw (12 June 1993/Leinster/Centre/60 (+ 3 for Lions))

Hugo Keenan (18 Jun 1996/Leinster/Full-back/2020 v Italy/24)

Michael Lowry (20 Aug 1998/Ulster/Full-back/2022 v Italy/1)

Stuart McCloskey (6 Aug 1992/Ulster/Centre/2016 v England/7)

Calvin Nash (8 Aug 1997/Munster/Wing or centre/uncapped)

Jimmy O’Brien (27 Nov 1996/Leinster/Wing/2022 v South Africa/1)

Garry Ringrose (26 Jan 1995/Leinster/Centre/2016 v Canada/45)

Jacob Stockdale (3 Apr 1996/Ulster/Wing or full-back/2017 v USA/35)

.

Forwards

.

Ryan Baird (26 Jul 1999/Leinster/Lock/2021 v Italy/8)

Finlay Bealham (9 Oct 1991/Connacht/Prop/2016 v Italy/26)



Caelan Doris (2 Apr 1998/Leinster/Back-row/2020 v Scotland/21)

Gavin Coombes (11 Dec 1997/Munster/Lock or back-row/2021 v Japan/2)Caelan Doris (2 Apr 1998/Leinster/Back-row/2020 v Scotland/21) Tadhg Furlong (14 Nov 1992/Leinster/Prop/2015 v Wales/61 (6 for Lions))

Cian Healy (7 Oct 1987/Leinster/Prop/2009 v Australia/119)

Dave Heffernan (31 Jan 1991/Connacht/Hooker/2017 v USA/7)

Iain Henderson (21 Feb 1992/Ulster/Lock/2012 v South Africa/68)

Rob Herring (27 Apr 1990/Ulster/Hooker/2014 v Argentina/29)

Jeremy Loughman (22 July 1995/Munster/Prop/uncapped)

Joe McCarthy (26 Mar 2001/Leinster/Lock/uncapped)

Michael Milne (5 Feb 1999/Leinster/Prop/uncapped)

Peter O’Mahony (17 Sep 1989/Munster/Back-row/2012 v Italy/88 (+1 for Lions))

Tom O’Toole (23 Sep 1998/Ulster/Prop/2021 v USA/3)

Andrew Porter (16 Jan 1996/Leinster/Prop/2017 v USA/47)

Cian Prendergast (23 Feb 2000/Connacht/Back-row/uncapped)

James Ryan (24 Jul 1996/Leinster/Lock/2017 v USA/47)

Dan Sheehan (17 Sep 1998/Leinster/Hooker/2021 v Japan/11)

Nick Timoney (8 Jan 1995/Ulster/Back-row/2021 v USA/2)

Kieran Treadwell (6 Nov 1995/Ulster/Lock/2017 v Japan/9)

Josh van der Flier (25 Apr 1993/Leinster/Back-row/2016 v Ireland/44)

Ireland Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2022

Sat 5 November Ireland 19-16 South Africa, Aviva Stadium

Sat 12 November Ireland v Fiji, Aviva Stadium, 1pm Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 19 November Ireland v Australia, Aviva Stadium, 8pm Live on Amazon Prime

