Ian Foster has named his squad for the autumn internationals after a dominant summer

New Zealand Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

New Zealand coach Ian Foster will be looking to continue winning ways in the autumn Internationals fixtures.

The All Blacks have retained the majority of players selected for the triumphant Rugby Championship campaign, with a few slight tweaks to the set-up.

Two players, Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu, have returned to New Zealand for family reasons, so will not to feature this autumn. In their place Foster has called up uncapped Josh Lord as well as experienced stars Sam Cane, Sam Whitelock, Dane Coles and Shannon Frizell.

The All Blacks have a bumper schedule with five fixtures planned. They will face USA before heading to Europe for Tests against Wales, Italy, Ireland and France across October and November.

Forwards

(DoB/Franchise/Position/Test debut/caps)

Asafo Aumua (5 May 1997/Hurricanes/Hooker/2020 v Australia/4)

Ethan Blackadder ( 22 Mar 1995/Tasman/Back-row/2021 v Tonga/7)

George Bower (28 May 1992/Avalon/Prop/2021 v Tonga/8)

Sam Cane (13 January 1992/Chiefs/Back-row/2012 v Ireland/74)

Dane Coles (10 Dec 1986/Hurricanes/Hooker/2012 v Scotland/76)

Ethan de Groot (22 Jul 1998/Highlanders/Prop/2021 v Fiji/2)

Shannon Frizell (11 Feb1994/Highlanders/Back-row/2018 v France/15)

Akira Ioane (16 June 1995/Blues/Back-row/2020 v Australia/10)

Luke Jacobson (20 Apr 1997/Chiefs/Back-row/2019 v Argentina/10)

Nepo Laulala (11 June 1991/Counties Manukau Steelers/Prop/2015 v Samoa/37)

Tyrel Lomax (16 Mar 1996/Tasman/Prop/2018 v Japan/10)

Josh Lord (17 Jan 2001/Chiefs/Lock)

Joe Moody (18 Sep 1988/Crusaders/Prop/2014 v Australia/54)

Dalton Papalii (11 Oct 1997/Blues/Back-row/2018 v Japan/9)

Brodie Retallick (31 May 1991/Chiefs/Lock/2012 v Ireland/89)

Ardie Savea (14 Oct 1993/Hurricanes/Back-row/2016 v Wales/56)

Hoskins Sotutu (12 Jul 1998/Blues/Back-row/2020 v Australia/8)

Angus Ta’avao (22 Mar 1990/Chiefs/Prop/2018 v Argentina/19)

Samisoni Taukei’aho (8 Aug 1997/Chiefs/Hooker/2021 v Fiji/7)

Codie Taylor (31 Mar 1991/Crusaders/Hooker/2015 v Argentina/64)

Karl Tu’inukuafe (21 Feb 1993/Blues/Prop/2018 v France/23)

Ofa Tuungafasi (19 Apr 1992/Blues/Prop/2016 v Wales/42)

Tupou Vaa’i (27 Jan 2000/Chiefs/Lock/2020 v Australia/7)

Sam Whitelock (12 Oct 1988/Crusaders/Lock/2010 v Ireland/127)

Backs

Beauden Barrett (27 May 1991/Blues/Fly-half/2012 v Ireland/98)

Jordie Barrett (17 Feb 1997/Hurricanes/Full-back/2017 v Samoa/32)

George Bridge (1 Apr 1995/Crusaders/Wing/2018 v Japan/16)

Finlay Christie (19 Sep 1995/Tasman/Scrum-half/2021 v Tonga/3)

Braydon Ennor (16 Jul 1997/Canterbury/Wing or centre/2019 v Argentina/2)

David Havili (23 Dec 1994/Crusaders/Full-back or centre/2017 v Argentina/11)

Rieko Ioane (18 March 1997/Blues/Wing or Centre/2016 v Italy/44)

Will Jordan ( 24 Feb 1998/Crusaders/Full-back/2020 v Australia/9)

Anton Lienert-Brown (15 Apr 1995/Chiefs/Centre/2016 v Australia/53)

Damian McKenzie (20 Apr 1995/Chiefs/Fly-half or full-back/2016 v Argentina/37)

Richie Mo’unga (25 May 1994/Crusaders/Fly-half/2018 v France/27)

TJ Perenara (23 Jan 1992/Hurricanes/Scrum-half/2014 v England/75)

Sevu Reece (13 Feb 1997/Crusaders/Wing/2019 v Argentina/14)

Quinn Tupaea (10 May 1999/Waikato/Centre/2021 v Tonga/4)

Brad Weber (17 Jan 1991/Chiefs/Scrum-half/2015 v Samoa/14)

New Zealand Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021

Sat 23 October, USA v New Zealand (8pm, FedExField, Washington DC)

Sat 30 October, Wales v New Zealand (5.15pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 6 November, Italy v New Zealand (1pm, Stadio Olimpico) Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 13 November, Ireland v New Zealand (3.15pm, Aviva Stadium) Live on Channel 4 & RTE

Sat 20 November, France v New Zealand Men (8pm, Stade de France) Live on Amazon Prime

