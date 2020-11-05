Gregor Townsend will be without his two best fly-halves for the tournament
Scotland Autumn Nations Cup Squad 2020
After a disappointing World Cup, Scotland showed signs of progress in the Six Nations, beating France and Italy as well as winning in Wales for the first time since 2002.
Gregor Townsend’s team will be looking to continue that progress in the Autumn Nations Cup, which runs from 13 November to 6 December, but they will have to do so without their two top fly-halves. Finn Russell (groin) and Adam Hastings (shoulder) have both been ruled out of the tournament by injury.
Scotland travel to Italy for their first pool game before playing France and Fiji at BT Murrayfield. Then they will face the team in the other group – one of England, Georgia, Ireland or Wales – that is ranked in the same position in their pool table.
Stuart Hogg will lead the side and is joined by three of his double-winning Exeter Chiefs team-mates – Jonny Gray, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne and Sam Skinner.
Forwards
Simon Berghan
Jamie Bhatti
Fraser Brown
Blair Cowan
Scott Cummings
Cornell du Preez
Matt Fagerson
Zander Fagerson
Jonny Gray
Nick Haining
Oli Kebble
Stuart McInally
Willem Nel
Jamie Ritchie
Sam Skinner
Rory Sutherland
Blade Thomson
Ben Toolis
George Turner
Hamish Watson
Backs
Darcy Graham
Nick Grigg
Chris Harris
Sam Hidalgo-Clyne
Stuart Hogg
George Horne
Sam Johnson
Huw Jones
Blair Kinghorn
James Lang
Sean Maitland
Ali Price
Scott Steele
Duhan van der Merwe
Duncan Weir
Scotland Autumn Nations Cup Fixtures 2020
Dates, kick-off times and TV details for Scotland’s four Autumn Nations Cup matches…
Round One
Saturday 14 Nov, Italy v Scotland, 12.45pm, TBC Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)
Round Two
Sunday 22 Nov, Scotland v France, 3.15pm, BT Murrayfield Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)
Round Three
Saturday 28 Nov, Scotland v Fiji, 1.45pm, BT Murrayfield Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)
Finals Weekend
Saturday 5 Dec/Sunday 6 Dec, Scotland v TBD Live on Amazon Prime (UK)
Head here for the full Autumn Nations Cup fixtures list.
