Gregor Townsend will be without his two best fly-halves for the tournament

Scotland Autumn Nations Cup Squad 2020

After a disappointing World Cup, Scotland showed signs of progress in the Six Nations, beating France and Italy as well as winning in Wales for the first time since 2002.

Gregor Townsend’s team will be looking to continue that progress in the Autumn Nations Cup, which runs from 13 November to 6 December, but they will have to do so without their two top fly-halves. Finn Russell (groin) and Adam Hastings (shoulder) have both been ruled out of the tournament by injury.

Scotland travel to Italy for their first pool game before playing France and Fiji at BT Murrayfield. Then they will face the team in the other group – one of England, Georgia, Ireland or Wales – that is ranked in the same position in their pool table.

Stuart Hogg will lead the side and is joined by three of his double-winning Exeter Chiefs team-mates – Jonny Gray, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne and Sam Skinner.

Scotland Autumn Nations Cup Squad 2020

Forwards

Simon Berghan

Jamie Bhatti

Fraser Brown

Blair Cowan

Scott Cummings

Cornell du Preez

Matt Fagerson

Zander Fagerson

Jonny Gray

Nick Haining

Oli Kebble

Stuart McInally

Willem Nel

Jamie Ritchie

Sam Skinner

Rory Sutherland

Blade Thomson

Ben Toolis

George Turner

Hamish Watson

Backs

Darcy Graham

Nick Grigg

Chris Harris

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

Stuart Hogg

George Horne

Sam Johnson

Huw Jones

Blair Kinghorn

James Lang

Sean Maitland

Ali Price

Scott Steele

Duhan van der Merwe

Duncan Weir

Scotland Autumn Nations Cup Fixtures 2020

Dates, kick-off times and TV details for Scotland’s four Autumn Nations Cup matches…

Round One

>> Get Christmas sorted with a Rugby World subscription and you get a £5 M&S gift card. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Saturday 14 Nov, Italy v Scotland, 12.45pm, TBC Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)

Round Two

Sunday 22 Nov, Scotland v France, 3.15pm, BT Murrayfield Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)

Round Three

Saturday 28 Nov, Scotland v Fiji, 1.45pm, BT Murrayfield Live on Amazon Prime (UK) & Premier Sports (Republic of Ireland)

Finals Weekend

Saturday 5 Dec/Sunday 6 Dec, Scotland v TBD Live on Amazon Prime (UK)

Head here for the full Autumn Nations Cup fixtures list.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.