How to watch South Africa v Ireland: Live stream the first test from Pretoria

The top two sides in the world go head to head in an eagerly anticipated test match.

For many it’s the World Cup Final that should have been, and this guide explains how to watch a Springboks vs Ireland live stream wherever you are on planet Earth.

Rugby lovers in the UK or Ireland can follow the match on Sky Sports, while fans in South Africa can watch live on SuperSport. There are also viewing options in the US, Australia and New Zealand, as well as numerous other countries where the match is available FOR FREE on New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ service. Scroll down to find out more. If you’re travelling overseas when the match kicks off on Saturday 6 July, you can use a VPN to watch a South Africa v Ireland live stream from abroad.

The two sides have had differing fortunes since Ireland claimed victory in the pool stages of the World Cup. Andy Farrell’s men were cruelly eliminated by the All Blacks in the quarter-finals, while the Springboks went on to lift a second consecutive Webb Ellis Cup. A victory in South Africa won’t ease the Irish pain, but it would certainly lay down a marker as they get used to life after Johnny Sexton.

The match kicks off at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria at 4.00pm BST / 5.00pm SAST. This guide contains all the essential info to help you watch a Springboks v Ireland live stream wherever you are – including details of how to use a VPN to tune in if you’re away from home.

Watch the Springboks v Ireland in the UK and Ireland

Sky Sports has the rights to the South Africa v Ireland live stream in the UK and Ireland. Coverage is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 3.30pm BST on Saturday 6 July, ahead of the 4.00pm kick-off.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the Springboks take on Ireland via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. Visit the Sky website for more information.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (£34.99) memberships. If you’d prefer to avoid signing up for a longer contract to watch the game,

Watch South Africa v Ireland FOR FREE from around the world A Springboks v Ireland live stream is one of 24 test matches – including the entire Rugby Championship – that will be available on New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ FOR FREE in 2024, in territories where no broadcast deal for top-tier rugby currently exists. You can take advantage of the service if you live in any of these countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine. Signing up is simple – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up a free account with your email address, and you’re good to go.

Watch South Africa v Ireland from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the big match. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas on Saturday can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar praise NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it’s currently available for a knockdown price.

Watch a Springboks v Ireland live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 5.00pm SAST.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Delayed coverage of South Africa v Ireland will also be available for free on SABC at 8.30pm SAST.

How to live stream South Africa v Ireland in the USA

If you live in the US, FloRugby is your destination to watch a South Africa v Ireland live stream. The match kicks off at 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT on Saturday 6 July.

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (which effectively works out at $12.50 per month).

That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is ideal for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Live stream the Springboks v Ireland in New Zealand In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Ireland attempt to beat the Springboks on their own turf. Watching the game means a very early start, however, as kick-off is at 3.00am NZST on Sunday morning.

Watch South Africa v Ireland in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch a Springboks v Ireland live stream via Stan Sport. The match kicks off at 1.00am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

