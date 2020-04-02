Greatest Rugby Player of the 2010s – Have your say

Vote for who you think was the star performer of the last decade in the men’s game

Greatest Rugby Player of the 2010s

As part of Rugby World magazine’s 60th anniversary celebrations, we want to find out who you think was the greatest rugby player of the 2010s.

When the magazine marked 50 years, readers voted for their greats of the men’s game in the Sixties, Seventies, Eighties, Nineties and Noughties. Now it’s time to determine the best of the 2010s.

The Rugby World team spent a long time deciding who should be on the shortlist and we narrowed it down to 14 star performers between 2010 and 2019.

Tom English runs through the contenders below in alphabetical order and then you can vote in the poll at the end of the post.

Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

Made his All Blacks debut in 2012 and became a global force, appearing off the bench in the 2015 World Cup final and scoring New Zealand’s final try on a famous day.

Barrett, with grace and poise and unbelievable vision and skill, was World Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017. In 2018 he became the all-time highest try-scoring Test fly-half, bypassing Dan Carter, and in 2019 he left his beloved Hurricanes with the mantle of leading point-scorer in their history with 1,238.

He’s now a Blue – and an All Black icon.

Dan Carter (New Zealand)

The great man’s brilliance can be seen in a million different ways but the fact that he won his first World Player of the Year title in 2005, his second seven years later and his third three years after that tells you something about his genius.

Denied a chance to play in the 2011 World Cup final because of injury, he came back in 2015 and was the dominant player in another winning final. When he moved to Racing, he won a Top 14 title in 2016 and was again Man of the Match in the denouement against Toulon. A wizard who had it all.

Jonathan Davies (Wales)

One of the best outside-centres of his generation, a superb attacker and a magnificent defensive organiser who has been at the very heart of two Welsh Grand Slams in 2012 and 2019 and another Six Nations title in 2013. Wales are rarely the same when they are without his composure, his leadership and his game intelligence.

He’s played in the last six Tests for the Lions, proving pivotal in helping them to a series win in Australia in 2013 and being voted Lions’ Man of the Series by his fellow players in New Zealand in 2017. A true great.

Owen Farrell (England)

He may take his time when slotting penalties but Farrell has been in a major hurry in accumulating trophies and whether it’s at ten or 12 he’s a massive influence on every team he plays for.

A dead-eye kicker, he’s won a Grand Slam and a championship with England, three European Cups and five Premierships with Saracens, has been on two Lions tours and has won one European Player of the Year award.

It’s a hell of a haul. And he’s far from done yet.

Michael Hooper (Australia)

Tenacity personified, the Wallaby openside has been a ferocious operator since making his international debut in 2012. He’s now sitting on 99 caps with the century to come as soon as Test rugby resumes.

His aggression and breakdown pilfering mark him out as an outstanding player and leader. Time and again he goes to very dark places on the field. He commands huge respect worldwide.

Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Quite simply, a freak. Very possibly the greatest Welsh player in history with 138 caps plus nine in a row for the Lions across the last three tours, one of them being as captain in the victorious third Test in Australia in 2013. Unreal.

He has won two Grand Slams in the decade (to go with the one from 2008) and brings an honesty, a belligerence, an inspirational quality with him wherever he plays.

An immensely proud man and a true rugby warrior. Wales may never see another one like him again.

Richie McCaw (New Zealand)

When McCaw retired in 2015 after captaining New Zealand to World Cup victory after also captaining them to World Cup victory in 2011, his coach, Steve Hansen, was asked if he could ever remember McCaw paying poorly in a Test. He couldn’t because he didn’t.

He is the greatest All Black. His durability across his 14 years at the top was astounding given the position he played and the ferociousness of his style. As a leader of men and reader of a game he resides in the elite of the elite.

Tendai Mtawarira (South Africa)

Born in Zimbabwe, the ‘Beast’ gained South African citizenship with the help of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and went on to become the most-capped Springbok prop of all time.

He finished on the ultimate high with a hugely destructive scrummaging performance against England in last year’s World Cup final. It was his 117th and final cap.

Leone Nakarawa (Fiji)

He has made the offload a fine art, some of his skills requiring a second and third replay just to figure out how exactly he managed to do it. The lock is a joy to watch; powerful and unplayable when at his best.

We live in an age where forwards are valued by their brutality. Nakarawa can do the grunt, but he’s also capable of sublime and audacious moments that just make you smile.

Sergio Parisse (Italy)

Denied a farewell to the World Cup by a typhoon and robbed of a goodbye to the Six Nations by a global pandemic, Parisse’s grand finale in Test rugby never quite materialised.

It looks like he’ll finish on 142 caps and he was probably Italy’s Man of the Match in all bar a few of them. To be world class for so long in a team that struggled so badly is proof of his greatness. Italian rugby was blessed to have him.

Kieran Read (New Zealand)

Capped 127 times before his international retirement last year, Read has a pretty compelling case as New Zealand’s greatest-ever No 8. Won two World Cups, won World Player of the Year in 2013 and took over as captain from Richie McCaw and led with distinction.

The operation he had on his spine in 2017 could have finished him, but this relentless character drove on. Wayne Smith, the New Zealand coaching guru, calls Read “a man of the people”.

A beloved guy in his homeland with a career that will be remembered forever.

Brodie Retallick (New Zealand)

The lock who was everything. Retallick has played 81 times for his county and has lost on just five occasions. When he’s not there, they miss him.

He brings phenomenal horsepower to the All Black pack. He is a throwback to the old fashioned assassin in one sense but with all the modern-day traits to boot.

He is one-part bruiser and another part thoroughbred. World Player of the Year in 2014 and, at 28, he still has plenty to offer.

Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

Another former World Player of the Year, Sexton was the absolute heartbeat of Leinster and Ireland for much of the decade.

He sparked one of the greatest comebacks in European Cup final history when Leinster returned from the dead against Northampton in 2011. He’s won four European Cups, four Pro14s (in its different guises) and three Six Nations titles, including the 2018 Grand Slam. He’s also been the Test fly-half on the last two Lions tours.

At his best, Sexton controls games like few others. A colossus.

Sam Warburton (Wales)

One of the most supreme breakdown poachers we have ever seen and an historic figure in the story of the Lions.

Warburton led Wales to a World Cup semi-final in 2011 (in a major sensation, he got sent off early and Wales lost narrowly to France), a Grand Slam in 2012 and the championship in 2013, but his experiences with the Lions elevate him ever higher.

He is one of only two players to have captained the Lions twice (Martin Johnson is the other) and he’s the only Lions captain to avoid a series defeat in his two tours, winning in Australia and drawing in New Zealand.

