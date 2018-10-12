Take a look at which teams are playing each other, when and where, in the upcoming autumn Internationals here
Autumn International Fixtures 2018
It is that time of year once again where the autumn Internationals have come around so to make sure you know who is playing who, we have compiled a list of all the 2018 November Tests.
We are set for some huge match-ups, with the All Blacks’ Tests against Ireland and England two of the biggest.
Take a look at the full fixture list below – all kick-off times are UK & Ireland but please check before you travel.
Saturday 27 October
Australia v New Zealand, Yokohama Stadium, Yokohama, 6am
Saturday 3 November
Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 2.45pm. Referee: Mathieu Raynal
England v South Africa, Twickenham, London, 3pm. Referee: Angus Gardner
Ireland v Italy, Soldier Field, Chicago, 8pm. Referee: Nigel Owens
Japan v New Zealand, Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo, 5.45am. Referee: Matthew Carley
USA v Maori All Blacks, Soldier Field, Chicago, 11.15pm. Referee: Karl Dickson
Tuesday 6 November
Cardiff Blues v Uruguay, Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff, 7.05pm
Friday 9 November
Ulster v Uruguay, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, 7.30pm
Saturday 10 November
Italy v Georgia, Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, 2pm. Referee: Glen Jackson
Scotland v Fiji, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 2.30pm. Referee: Andrew Brace
England v New Zealand, Twickenham Stadium, London, 3pm. Referee: Jerome Garces
French Barbarians v Tonga, Stade Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux, 3pm. Referee: Dan Jones
Wales v Australia, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 5.20pm. Referee: Ben O’Keeffe
USA v Samoa, Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian, 5.30pm. Referee: Alexandre Ruiz
Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 6.30pm. Referee: Nic Berry
France v South Africa, Stade de France, Paris, 6.45pm. Referee: Nigel Owens
Brazil v Maori All Blacks, Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium, Sao Paulo, 10pm. Referee: Federico Anselmi
Romania v Portugal, TBC (Rugby Europe relegation match), Bucharest, TBC
Russia v Namibia, Kuban Stadium, Krasnodar, TBC. Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge
Sunday 11 November
RWC 2019 repechage: Canada v Kenya Stade Dellort, Marseille, noon. Referee: Wayne Barnes
RWC 2019 repechage: Hong Kong v Germany Stade Dellort, Marseille, 3pm. Referee: Pascal Gauzere
Friday 16 November
Dragons v Russia, Rodney Parade, Newport, TBC
Saturday 17 November
RWC 2019 repechage: Hong Kong v Kenya Stade Dellort (Repechage) Marseille, noon. Referee: Jaco Peyper
RWC 2019 repechage: Canada v Germany Stade Dellort (Repechage) Marseille, 3pm. Referee: Luke Pearce
Romania v USA, Stadionul Steaua, Bucharest, 11am. Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys
Uruguay v Fiji, Hartpury College, Gloucester, 1pm. Referee: Tom Foley
Georgia v Samoa, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, 2pm. Referee: Karl Dickson
Italy v Australia, Stadio Euganeo, Padua, 2pm. Referee: Pascal Gauzere
Wales v Tonga, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 2.30pm. Referee: Nic Berry
Spain v Namibia, Estadio Central Ciudad Universitaria, Madrid, 2.45pm. Referee: Pierre Brousset
England v Japan, Twickenham Stadium, London, 3pm. Referee: Paul Williams
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 5.20pm. Referee: Romain Poite
France v Argentina, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, 6.45pm. Referee: Glen Jackson
Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 7pm. Referee: Wayne Barnes
Chile v Maori All Blacks, Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago, TBC. Referee: Pablo Deluca
Friday 23 November
RWC 2019 repechage: Kenya v Germany, Stade Dellort, Marseille, 5pm. Referee: Angus Gardner
RWC 2019 repechage: Hong Kong v Canada, Stade Dellort, Marseille, 8pm. Referee: Romain Poite
Sat 24 November
Romania v Uruguay, Stadionul Steaua, Bucharest, 11am. Referee: Ben Whitehouse
Georgia v Tonga, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, 2pm. Referee: Mathieu Raynal
Italy v New Zealand, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, 2pm. Referee: Andrew Brace
Japan v Russia, Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester, 2.05pm. Referee: Jerome Garces
Scotland v Argentina, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 2.30pm. Referee: Paul Williams
England v Australia, Twickenham Stadium, London, 3pm. Referee: Jaco Peyper
Portugal v Namibia, Coimbra, Stadium Sergio Conceição, Coimbra, 3pm. Referee: Mike Adamson
Spain v Samoa, Estadio Central Ciudad Universitaria, Madrid, 3.45pm. Referee: Frank Murphy
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 5.20pm. Referee: Luke Pearce
Ireland v USA, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 6.30pm. Referee: Ben O’Keeffe
France v Fiji, Stade de France, Paris, 6.45pm. Referee: Matthew Carley
Saturday 1 December
Barbarians v Argentina, Twickenham Stadium, London, 2.30pm. Referee: John Lacey
