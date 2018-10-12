Autumn International Fixtures 2018

Take a look at which teams are playing each other, when and where, in the upcoming autumn Internationals here

It is that time of year once again where the autumn Internationals have come around so to make sure you know who is playing who, we have compiled a list of all the 2018 November Tests.

We are set for some huge match-ups, with the All Blacks’ Tests against Ireland and England two of the biggest.

Take a look at the full fixture list below – all kick-off times are UK & Ireland but please check before you travel.

Saturday 27 October

Australia v New Zealand, Yokohama Stadium, Yokohama, 6am

Saturday 3 November

Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 2.45pm. Referee: Mathieu Raynal

England v South Africa,  Twickenham, London, 3pm. Referee: Angus Gardner

Ireland v Italy, Soldier Field, Chicago, 8pm. Referee: Nigel Owens

Japan v New Zealand, Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo, 5.45am. Referee: Matthew Carley

USA v Maori All Blacks, Soldier Field, Chicago, 11.15pm. Referee: Karl Dickson

Tuesday 6 November

Cardiff Blues v Uruguay, Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff, 7.05pm

Friday 9 November

Ulster v Uruguay, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, 7.30pm

About time: England and New Zealand last faced each other in 2014 (Getty Images)

Saturday 10 November

Italy v Georgia,  Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, 2pm. Referee: Glen Jackson

Scotland v Fiji, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 2.30pm. Referee: Andrew Brace

England v New Zealand, Twickenham Stadium, London, 3pm. Referee: Jerome Garces

French Barbarians v Tonga, Stade Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux, 3pm. Referee: Dan Jones

Wales  v Australia, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 5.20pm. Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

USA v Samoa, Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian, 5.30pm. Referee: Alexandre Ruiz

Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 6.30pm. Referee: Nic Berry

France v South Africa, Stade de France, Paris, 6.45pm. Referee: Nigel Owens

Brazil v Maori All Blacks, Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium, Sao Paulo, 10pm. Referee: Federico Anselmi

Romania v Portugal, TBC (Rugby Europe relegation match), Bucharest, TBC

Russia v Namibia, Kuban Stadium, Krasnodar, TBC. Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge

Sunday 11 November

RWC 2019 repechage: Canada v Kenya Stade Dellort, Marseille, noon. Referee: Wayne Barnes

RWC 2019 repechage: Hong Kong v Germany Stade Dellort, Marseille, 3pm. Referee: Pascal Gauzere

Friday 16 November

Dragons v Russia, Rodney Parade, Newport, TBC

World Cup: Scotland last played South Africa in the 2015 tournament (Getty Images)

Saturday 17 November

RWC 2019 repechage: Hong Kong v Kenya Stade Dellort (Repechage) Marseille, noon. Referee: Jaco Peyper

RWC 2019 repechage: Canada v Germany Stade Dellort (Repechage) Marseille, 3pm. Referee: Luke Pearce

Romania v USA, Stadionul Steaua, Bucharest, 11am. Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys

Uruguay v Fiji, Hartpury College, Gloucester, 1pm. Referee: Tom Foley

Georgia v Samoa, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, 2pm. Referee: Karl Dickson

Italy v Australia, Stadio Euganeo, Padua, 2pm. Referee: Pascal Gauzere

Wales v Tonga, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 2.30pm. Referee: Nic Berry

Spain  v Namibia, Estadio Central Ciudad Universitaria, Madrid, 2.45pm. Referee: Pierre Brousset

England v Japan, Twickenham Stadium, London, 3pm. Referee: Paul Williams

Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 5.20pm. Referee: Romain Poite

France v Argentina, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, 6.45pm. Referee: Glen Jackson

Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 7pm. Referee: Wayne Barnes

Chile v Maori All Blacks, Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago, TBC. Referee: Pablo Deluca

Friday 23 November

RWC 2019 repechage: Kenya v Germany, Stade Dellort, Marseille, 5pm. Referee: Angus Gardner

RWC 2019 repechage: Hong Kong v Canada, Stade Dellort, Marseille, 8pm. Referee: Romain Poite

Rivalry: England beat Australia last year, can they repeat the feat in 2018? (Getty Images)

Sat 24 November

Romania v Uruguay, Stadionul Steaua, Bucharest, 11am. Referee: Ben Whitehouse

Georgia v Tonga, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, 2pm. Referee: Mathieu Raynal

Italy v New Zealand, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, 2pm. Referee: Andrew Brace

Japan v Russia, Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester, 2.05pm. Referee: Jerome Garces

Scotland  v Argentina, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 2.30pm. Referee: Paul Williams

England v Australia, Twickenham Stadium, London, 3pm. Referee: Jaco Peyper

Portugal v Namibia, Coimbra, Stadium Sergio Conceição, Coimbra, 3pm. Referee: Mike Adamson

Spain v Samoa, Estadio Central Ciudad Universitaria, Madrid, 3.45pm. Referee: Frank Murphy

Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 5.20pm. Referee: Luke Pearce

Ireland v USA, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 6.30pm. Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

France v Fiji, Stade de France, Paris, 6.45pm. Referee: Matthew Carley

Saturday 1 December

Barbarians v Argentina, Twickenham Stadium, London, 2.30pm. Referee: John Lacey

