Autumn International Fixtures 2018

It is that time of year once again where the autumn Internationals have come around so to make sure you know who is playing who, we have compiled a list of all the 2018 November Tests.

We are set for some huge match-ups, with the All Blacks’ Tests against Ireland and England two of the biggest.

Take a look at the full fixture list below – all kick-off times are UK & Ireland but please check before you travel.

Saturday 27 October

Australia v New Zealand, Yokohama Stadium, Yokohama, 6am

Saturday 3 November Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 2.45pm. Referee: Mathieu Raynal England v South Africa, Twickenham, London, 3pm. Referee: Angus Gardner Ireland v Italy, Soldier Field, Chicago, 8pm. Referee: Nigel Owens Japan v New Zealand, Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo, 5.45am. Referee: Matthew Carley

USA v Maori All Blacks, Soldier Field, Chicago, 11.15pm. Referee: Karl Dickson

Tuesday 6 November Cardiff Blues v Uruguay, Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff, 7.05pm

Friday 9 November Ulster v Uruguay, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, 7.30pm

Italy v Georgia, Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, 2pm. Referee: Glen Jackson Scotland v Fiji, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 2.30pm. Referee: Andrew Brace England v New Zealand, Twickenham Stadium, London, 3pm. Referee: Jerome Garces French Barbarians v Tonga, Stade Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux, 3pm. Referee: Dan Jones Wales v Australia, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 5.20pm. Referee: Ben O'Keeffe USA v Samoa, Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian, 5.30pm. Referee: Alexandre Ruiz Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 6.30pm. Referee: Nic Berry France v South Africa, Stade de France, Paris, 6.45pm. Referee: Nigel Owens Brazil v Maori All Blacks, Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium, Sao Paulo, 10pm. Referee: Federico Anselmi Romania v Portugal, TBC (Rugby Europe relegation match), Bucharest, TBC Russia v Namibia, Kuban Stadium, Krasnodar, TBC. Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge Sunday 11 November RWC 2019 repechage: Canada v Kenya Stade Dellort, Marseille, noon. Referee: Wayne Barnes RWC 2019 repechage: Hong Kong v Germany Stade Dellort, Marseille, 3pm. Referee: Pascal Gauzere Friday 16 November Dragons v Russia, Rodney Parade, Newport, TBC Saturday 17 November RWC 2019 repechage: Hong Kong v Kenya Stade Dellort (Repechage) Marseille, noon. Referee: Jaco Peyper RWC 2019 repechage: Canada v Germany Stade Dellort (Repechage) Marseille, 3pm. Referee: Luke Pearce Romania v USA, Stadionul Steaua, Bucharest, 11am. Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys Uruguay v Fiji, Hartpury College, Gloucester, 1pm. Referee: Tom Foley Georgia v Samoa, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, 2pm. Referee: Karl Dickson Italy v Australia, Stadio Euganeo, Padua, 2pm. Referee: Pascal Gauzere Wales v Tonga, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 2.30pm. Referee: Nic Berry Spain v Namibia, Estadio Central Ciudad Universitaria, Madrid, 2.45pm. Referee: Pierre Brousset England v Japan, Twickenham Stadium, London, 3pm. Referee: Paul Williams Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 5.20pm. Referee: Romain Poite France v Argentina, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, 6.45pm. Referee: Glen Jackson Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 7pm. Referee: Wayne Barnes Chile v Maori All Blacks, Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago, TBC. Referee: Pablo Deluca Friday 23 November RWC 2019 repechage: Kenya v Germany, Stade Dellort, Marseille, 5pm. Referee: Angus Gardner RWC 2019 repechage: Hong Kong v Canada, Stade Dellort, Marseille, 8pm. Referee: Romain Poite Sat 24 November Romania v Uruguay, Stadionul Steaua, Bucharest, 11am. Referee: Ben Whitehouse Georgia v Tonga, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, 2pm. Referee: Mathieu Raynal Italy v New Zealand, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, 2pm. Referee: Andrew Brace Japan v Russia, Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester, 2.05pm. Referee: Jerome Garces Scotland v Argentina, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 2.30pm. Referee: Paul Williams England v Australia, Twickenham Stadium, London, 3pm. Referee: Jaco Peyper Portugal v Namibia, Coimbra, Stadium Sergio Conceição, Coimbra, 3pm. Referee: Mike Adamson Spain v Samoa, Estadio Central Ciudad Universitaria, Madrid, 3.45pm. Referee: Frank Murphy Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 5.20pm. Referee: Luke Pearce Ireland v USA, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 6.30pm. Referee: Ben O'Keeffe France v Fiji, Stade de France, Paris, 6.45pm. Referee: Matthew Carley Saturday 1 December Barbarians v Argentina, Twickenham Stadium, London, 2.30pm. Referee: John Lacey