Bristol v Bordeaux live stream: How to watch from anywhere

It's a Challenge Cup semi-final... and Semi Radradra faces his old team, too!

Bristol v Bordeaux live stream: How to watch the Challenge Cup match online from anywhere

A Challenge Cup final beckons for whichever of these two comes out on top, and there are a few subplots to contend with.

Bristol breakaway star Semi Radradra has already scored a few tries in the Challenge Cup this season – for Bordeaux. And it’s a family affair for Bristol boss Pat Lam, with his nephew Ben starting for the French outfit. Let’s hope familiarity breeds blockbuster action!

Bristol and Bordeaux arrive for this fixture with the same record in the Cup this season, each winning six matches and drawing one. And for both, their current streak of seven games unbeaten is their best run in the competition.

Bristol make five changes to their side. Charles Piutau is out but brother Siale returns. Exciting nine Harry Randall is back and so is full-back Max Malins.

Bordeaux have handed a first start to cult hero tighthead Ben Tameifuna, while Moldova’s Vadim Cobilas is on the bench. Cameron Woki starts in the back-row, Maxime Lucu comes in as a new face and keep your eyes on full-back Nans Ducuing – star of one of the weirdest contract signing shoots ever!

Bristol are favourites with the bookies but Bordeaux boss Christophe Urios said: “We’re in the semis and we want to go as far as possible. Our heads and hearts took over from our legs against Edinburgh, and that’s what I like about my team.”

Bristol: Max Malins; Luke Morahan, Semi Radradra, Siale Piutau, Alapati Leiua; Callum Sheedy, Harry Randall; Jake Woolmore, Harry Thacker, Kyle Sinckler, Ed Holmes, Chris Vui, Steven Luatua (captain), Ben Earl, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Will Capon, Yann Thomas, John Afoa, Joe Joyce, Dan Thomas, Andy Uren, Ioan Lloyd, Piers O’Conor.

Bordeaux: Nans Ducuing; Santiago Cordero, , UJ Seuteni, Ben Lam; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Jefferson Poirot, , Ben Tameifuna, Kane Douglas, , Cameron Woki, Guido Petti, Marco Tauleigne.

Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Lekso Kaulashvili, Vadim Cobilas, Alexandre Roumat, Yann Lesgourgues, Pablo Uberti.

Now, we explain where you can stream all the action from Bristol v Bordeaux…

How to watch Bristol v Bordeaux from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Challenge Cup coverage, like Bristol v Bordeaux, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Challenge Cup live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Bristol v Bordeaux live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Bristol v Bordeaux, which kicks off at 7.45pm, will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK and Ireland. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Bristol v Bordeaux takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Bristol v Bordeaux live stream: How to watch from France

To watch Bristol v Bordeaux (kick-off 8.45pm) in France, beIN Sports is the place to go as they are the main rights holders. It costs €15 a month to access the coverage or if you commit to six months you get a discount of €12 a month.

Bristol v Bordeaux live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Challenge Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Bristol v Bordeaux will kick off at 2.45pm EST and 11.45am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Challenge and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Bristol v Bordeaux live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Challenge Cup in South Africa and you can watch Bristol v Bordeaux at 8.45pm.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

Bristol v Bordeaux live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR have launched an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live Challenge Cup matches outside of its core broadcast territories (UK & Ireland, France, USA, Malta, Spain, Andorra and Sub-Saharan Africa).

It’s €1.99 to watch a single Challenge Cup match or you can buy a season pass to watch all of the remaining games of the 2019-20 campaign for €9.99. Or if you want to watch both the Champions and Challenge Cups, it’s €17.99 for a season pass for the rest of 2019-20.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

