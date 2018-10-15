Graeme Forbes and Kane Palma-Newport discuss whether a lower tackle height should be trialled.

Face-Off: Is It Necessary To Trial A Lower Legal Tackle Height?

GRAEME FORBES

Head Coach of Jordan Rugby

Yes. Lowering the tackle line hopefully reduces the chances of head-to-head or head-to-shoulder contact. Many argue there’s an increased risk of head to knee, hip or elbow by pushing the tackle down. This is true but statistically the risk is not significant enough to remove the validity of the trial.

It’s important to understand that the trial could show us how to make the game safer for all, not just the pros.

Most pros understand the risks and have the strength and physical presence to carry out modern, powerful tackle techniques safely and have the medical back-up to manage mistakes. It’s a sad fact that many amateur players don’t.

For the “game’s going soft” mob, anyone worrying should look at the now infamous Josh Lewsey tackle on Mat Rogers. It was below the ribcage and as brutal as any chest-height tackle. It’s perfectly legal under the trial law.

Similar laws have been in use in French amateur rugby for a good four to five years. I have coached and played under them. You still get big hits, but the risk of sliding up to head height is greatly reduced.