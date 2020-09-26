Here are all the details on how to watch the semi-final match between Toulon and Leicester.

Toulon v Leicester live stream: How to watch from anywhere

The final European semi-final match taking place this weekend sees RC Toulon take on Leicester Tigers in the Challenge Cup.

It has been a while since the two sides last faced each other in European competition, with the last tie coming in the group stages of the 2014/15 Champions Cup. The two sides both won their home matches.

In terms of form Toulon booked their place in the semi-final thanks to a narrow 11-6 victory over the Scarlets, and since the restart they also beat Lyon and lost to La Rochelle in the Top 14.

Leicester on the other hand got through Castres after a number of players on the French team tested positive for the Coronavirus. Disregarding that result the Tigers have struggled since the restart winning only two games from seven matches.

That being said they won their last match against Northampton 28-24 and because of their cancelled win over Castres, they will be well rested for Toulon this weekend.

Toulon: Daniel Ikpefan, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Bryce Heem, Duncan Paia’aua, Gabin Villière, Louis Carbonel, Tane Takulua, Jean Baptiste Gros, Anthony Etrillard (captain), Beka Gigashvili, Swan Rebbadj, Romain Taofifenua, Charles Ollivon, Raphael Lakafia, Sergio Parisse.

Replacements: Bastien Soury, Sébastien Taofifenua, Emerick Setiano, Erwan Dridi, Brian Alainu’uese, Julien Ory, Anthony Meric, Facundo Isa

Leicester: Kini Murimurivalu, Harry Potter, Jaco Taute, Matt Scott, Nemani Nadolo, George Ford, Ben Youngs, Ellis Genge, Tom Youngs (captain), Dan Cole, Tomás Lavanini, Calum Green, Harry Wells, Tommy Reffell, Hanro Liebenberg

Replacements: Charlie Clare, Facundo Gigena, Nephi Leatigaga, Thom Smith, Luke Wallace, Ben White, Zack Henry, Dan Kelly

Here we explain how to find a reliable live stream for Toulon v Leicester wherever you are.

How to watch Toulon v Leicester from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Challenge Cup coverage, like Toulon v Leicester, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network. VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Challenge Cup live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Toulon v Leicester live stream: How to watch from the UK and Ireland

Toulon v Leicester, which kicks off at 8pm, will be shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK and Ireland. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Toulon v Leicester takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Toulon v Leicester live stream: How to watch from France

To watch Toulon v Leicester (kick-off 9pm) in France, beIN Sports is the place to go as they are the main rights holders. It costs €15 a month to access the coverage or if you commit to six months you get a discount of €12 a month.

Toulon v Leicester live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Challenge Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Toulon v Leicester will kick off at 3pm EST and midday on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Challenge and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Toulon v Leicester live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Challenge Cup in South Africa and you can watch Toulon v Leicester on SuperSport Rugby at 9pm.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

Toulon v Leicester live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR have launched an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live Challenge Cup matches outside of its core broadcast territories (UK & Ireland, France, USA, Malta, Spain, Andorra and Sub-Saharan Africa).

It’s €1.99 to watch a single Challenge Cup match or you can buy a season pass to watch all of the remaining games of the 2019-20 campaign for €9.99. Or if you want to watch both the Champions and Challenge Cups, it’s €17.99 for a season pass for the rest of 2019-20.

