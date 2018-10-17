Take a look at the Welsh squad for their upcoming Autumn Internationals.
Wales Autumn Internationals Squad
Warren Gatland has named two uncapped players in the 37-man squad that will play Scotland, Australia, Tonga, and South Africa this Autumn.
Luke Morgan, Ospreys wing and Wales’ Sevens highest ever points scorer, has been selected as has Leicester Tigers’ Jonah Holmes.
Importantly, the side will get as many as eight British and Irish Lions back into the squad that had victories against the Springboks and Argentina earlier this year.
Ken Owens, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric, Dan Biggar, Jonathan Davies, George North and Leigh Halfpenny all come into the squad.
“This autumn is the start of a 12-month countdown to the Rugby World Cup and it is a huge opportunity for the players,” said Wales Head Coach Warren Gatland.
“The players who performed and represented Wales so well in the summer deserve the opportunity again and we are really pleased with the depth we have built across the squad.
“We have added in a lot of experience with eight British & Irish Lions coming into the squad so there is a lot of competition for places. Some experienced players have missed out, the message to them is the door isn’t closed looking long term, its just a reflection of where we are depth wise and the opportunity to look at other players. A further eight players haven’t been selected due to injury, dependent on their recovery they could be called in at a later date.”
FORWARDS (20)
Rob Evans (Scarlets) (27 Caps), Wyn Jones (Scarlets) (9 Caps), Nicky Smith (Ospreys) (21 Caps), Elliot Dee (Dragons) (10 Caps), Ryan Elias (Scarlets) (5 Caps), Ken Owens (Scarlets) (57 Caps), Leon Brown (Dragons) (3 Caps), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs) (33 Caps), Samson Lee (Scarlets) (38 Caps), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues) (5 Caps), Jake Ball (Scarlets) (28 Caps), Adam Beard (Ospreys) (4 Caps), Bradley Davies (Ospreys) (64 Caps), Cory Hill (Dragons) (18 Caps), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) (117 Caps) (CAPTAIN), Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Blues) (8 Caps), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys) (62 Caps), Ross Moriarty (Dragons) (23 Caps), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys) (57 Caps), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons) (1 Cap)
BACKS (17):
Aled Davies (Ospreys) (11 Caps), Gareth Davies (Scarlets) (33 Caps), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues) (2 Caps), Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues) (18 Caps), Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints) (62 Caps), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets) (10 Caps), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets) (65 Caps), Tyler Morgan (Dragons) (4 Caps), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets) (8 Caps), Owen Watkin (Ospreys) (6 Caps), Josh Adams (Worcester Warriors) (4 Caps), Steffan Evans (Scarlets) (10 Caps), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets) (78 Caps), Jonah Holmes (Leicester Tigers) (*UNCAPPED), Luke Morgan (Ospreys) (*UNCAPPED), George North (Ospreys) (76 Caps), Liam Williams (Saracens) (48 Caps)
Players not selected due to injury:
Seb Davies, Aaron Shingler, James Davies, Josh Navidi, Taulupe Faletau, Scott Williams, Hallam Amos, Owen Lane.
