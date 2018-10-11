Make sure you know when, where and on which channel each of the games are taking place

How To Watch The 2018 Autumn Internationals

The 2018 autumn Internationals will see teams from the northern hemisphere facing off with the best the southern hemisphere has to offer. These matches take place with the 2019 Rugby World Cup a year away and crucial victories could provide the basis for a long tournament run in Japan.

But how do you watch each of the games and on what platform are they available? Don’t fret because we have all the answers you may need for each of the home nations below.

England

All of England’s games below will be televised on Sky Sports.

Sat 3 Nov England v South Africa, Twickenham Stadium, 3pm. Referee: Angus Gardner

Sat 10 Nov England v New Zealand, Twickenham Stadium, 3pm. Referee: Jerome Garces

Sat 17 Nov England v Japan, Twickenham Stadium, 3pm. Referee: Paul Williams

Sat 24 Nov England v Australia, Twickenham Stadium, 3pm. Referee: Jaco Peyper

Ireland

Channel 4 will televise all of Ireland’s home games from the Aviva Stadium in 2018. The match against Italy will take place at Solider Field so will not be on Channel 4.

Sat 3 Nov Ireland v Italy, Soldier Field, Chicago, 8pm. Referee: Nigel Owens

Sat 10 Nov Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, 6.30pm. Referee: Nic Berry

Sat 17 Nov Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, 7pm. Referee: Wayne Barnes

Sat 24 Nov Ireland v USA, Aviva Stadium, 6.30pm. Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Scotland

Scotland going up against Wales will air live on the BBC, and their final three matches will be on both the BBC and BT Sport.

Sat 3 Nov Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, 2.45pm. Referee: Mathieu Raynal

Sat 10 Nov Scotland v Fiji, BT Murrayfield, 2.30pm. Referee: Andrew Brace

Sat 17 Nov Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield, 5.20pm. Referee: Romain Poite

Sat 24 Nov Scotland v Argentina, BT Murrayfield, 2.30pm. Referee: Paul Williams

Wales

All of Wales’ games will be televised live on the BBC.

Sat 3 Nov Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, 2.45pm. Referee: Mathieu Raynal

Sat 10 Nov Wales v Australia, Principality Stadium, 5.20pm. Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Sat 17 Nov Wales v Tonga, Principality Stadiu, 2.30pm. Referee: Nic Berry

Sat 24 Nov Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium, 5.20pm. Referee: Luke Pearce

