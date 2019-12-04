British & Irish Lions 2021 Fixtures

Welcome to our fixtures page for the 2021 British & Irish Lions Tour to South Africa.

In all they will play eight games, three of which will be Tests against the Springboks, three matches against the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls, and finally two contests against a South Africa ‘Invitational’ team and South Africa ‘A’ team.

Despite leaving his role with Wales and taking up the head-coaching job at the Chiefs in New Zealand, Warren Gatland will once again lead the men in red into battle.

The 2021 Tour will be the third time in the last four Lions series that they will face the World Champions.

Last time out the Lions managed to seal a draw in the series against New Zealand. Before that they beat Australia 2-1 back in 2013.

British & Irish Lions 2021 Fixtures

Saturday 3 July: British & Irish Lions v DHL Stormers – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Wednesday 7 July: British & Irish Lions v South Africa ‘Invitational’ – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Saturday 10 July: British & Irish Lions v Cell C Sharks – Jonsson Kings Park, Durban

Wednesday 13 July: British & Irish Lions v South Africa ‘A’ Team – Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

Saturday 17 July: British & Irish Lions v Vodacom Bulls – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday 24 July (first Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Saturday 31 July (second Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Saturday 7 August (third Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions – Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg