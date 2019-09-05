Major teams: Free State Cheetahs

Country: South Africa

Test span: 1994-2007

Test caps: 80 (75 starts)

Test points: 25 (5T)

Rugby’s Greatest: Os du Randt

Os du Randt thought his time in international rugby was finished after South Africa’s 1999 November tour to Europe, but little did he know that eight years later he would become the first South African to win two global titles.

After being the starting loosehead in the 1995 triumph (at the age of 22), du Randt played in the 1999 tournament before suffering a spate of injuries that kept him out of rugby for three years.

Then the phone rang and it was his old mate – and former Springbok flanker – Rassie Erasmus on the end of the line, who asked him to turn out for Free State. One thing led to another and in 2004 du Randt was recalled to the Springboks by then national coach Jake White.

It was a masterstroke from White, who admitted there was more to it than just wanting to reinstate a good old-fashioned loosehead prop to the Test team. White also wanted a man who was burning from being dropped in 1999 and had never had the chance to fight for his place, and someone who could tell his group of players just how lucky they were to be Springboks.