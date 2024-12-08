Watch Toulouse vs Ulster: Live stream and TV options for Champions Cup clash today

The Irish side visit the reigning European champions – here's how to watch Toulouse vs Ulster online, on TV, and from anywhere

Watch Toulouse vs Ulster for the highly-anticipated visit of the Irish side to the French giants in the opening round of the European Rugby Champions Cup – and the best part is you could do so for free, and from anywhere using a VPN.

Toulouse are many people’s favourites to win the Investec Champions Cup. They won the competition last year and are in great form so far this season, sitting top of the French Top 14 league. Ulster, meanwhile, the 1999 European Cup winners, sit mid-table in the United Rugby Championship and will need to be at their very best to come away with a result.

The two sides played out a memorable last-16 clash in 2022, when Toulouse edged a tight contest by a single point over two legs, but the most recent meeting saw a convincing win for the French side in last season’s Champions Cup.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Toulouse vs Ulster live streams today, including broadcast options around the world. You can check out information on other games in our guide on how to watch the Champions Cup, or find out which stars to look out for in 10 players you should be excited about in the Champions Cup.

Watch Toulouse vs Ulster for FREE

You can watch Toulouse vs Ulster for free if you have access to France Télévisions. The public broadcaster for France is showing the game on the France 2 television channel, and online on the France TV streaming platform.

Both broadcasts are totally free, but they are geo-restricted, meaning you can only watch them in France.

You can unblock a geo-restricted stream, if you use France TV and are currently out of the country, by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Toulouse vs Ulster from anywhere

What if you’re away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, you can still watch Toulouse vs Ulster by using a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch Toulouse vs Ulster live streams in the UK

The rights-holder for the Champions Cup in the UK is Premier Sports, who have taken over from TNT Sports. Premier Spots will broadcast all 63 matches of this year’s tournament, including Toulouse vs Ulster.

All games will be available to stream online via Premier Sports’ website and app. This costs £15.99 on a monthly basis, or £10.99 per month if you sign up for a full year. You can also get the year at an even lower total price if you pay the amount up front: £120.

You can also get Premier Sports on your TV, with Sky, Virgin Media, and Amazon all allowing you to add it to your existing package. This also costs £15.99 per month, with better rates if you sign up for a year.

Also today: How to watch Bristol Bears v Leinster

Watch Toulouse vs Ulster in Ireland

Despite the presence of an historic Irish side Ulster in this highly-anticipated clash, there is no free-to-air coverage of Toulouse vs Ulster in Ireland.

As in the UK, Premier Sports has the Champions Cup rights in Ireland, and Toulouse vs Ulster will be available to watch on Premier Sports Ireland in much the same way. The game kicks off at 3.15pm.

Are you a UK or Irish resident away from home? You can still get your usual Premier Sports coverage, by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Toulouse vs Ulster in South Africa

Fans in South Africa can watch Toulouse vs Ulster on SuperSport. The subscription service is airing a number of Champions Cup matches this season, and this is one of them. The game will kick off at 5.15pm SAST.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch Toulouse vs Ulster via DStv or live stream.

Watch Toulouse vs Ulster in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the European Rugby Champions Cup – including Toulouse vs Ulster live streams – for viewers in the United States. Kick-off is 10.15am ET / 7.15am ET on Sunday.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month).

Live stream Toulouse vs Ulster from elsewhere

In France, on top of the free broadcast on France TV, Toulouse vs Ulster is available on pay-TV service beIN Sports, which has many of the Champions Cup games this season.

In Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, you can watch Investec Champions Cup matches on Viaplay.

In various other European countries (including Italy), Australia, South-east Asia and the Pacific Islands, EPCR TV should be your destination. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

In New Zealand you need to head to Sky Sport.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.