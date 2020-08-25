Don't miss a moment of the action from Bristol's upcoming contest with Exeter.

Bristol v Exeter live stream: How to watch from anywhere

We could be in for an incredibly exciting matchup between the Bristol Bears and Exeter Chiefs in this Gallagher Premiership mid-week clash.

The Bears are unbeaten in their last nine first team games and they have lost only once at Ashton Gate in any competition since March 2019, which was a narrow loss to Wasps.

Whereas the Chiefs are coming off the back of another maximum point victory over Sale which was also their third maximum return in a row. They sit atop the table with the Bears eight points behind so if the Bristol side wants to chase them down, then victory here will be crucial.

Given the quality of the two sides we are expecting a narrow affair, as shown by the last time they faced each other which was a last-minute try victory for Bristol. That was in Round 4 so that was rather a long time ago now.

Bristol: Charles Piutau, Luke Morahan, Semi Radradra, Piers O’Conor, Henry Purdy, Callum Sheedy, Harry Randall, Max Lahiff, Bryan Byrne, Kyle Sinckler, Ed Holmes, Dave Attwood, Steven Luatua (captain), Dan Thomas, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Harry Thacker, Jake Woolmore, John Afoa, Joe Joyce, Ben Earl, Andy Uren, Ioan Lloyd, Alapati Leiua.

Exeter: Josh Hodge, Tom O’Flaherty, Phil Dollman, Tom Hendrickson, Olly Woodburn, Gareth Steenson, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Alec Hepburn, Jack Yeandle (captain), Tomas Francis, Dave Dennis, Sam Skinner, Jannes Kirsten, Don Armand, Sean Lonsdale

Replacements: Jack Innard, Billy Keast, Marcus Street, Will Witty, Richard Capstick, Joe Snow, Harvey Skinner, Tom Wyatt

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Bristol v Exeter wherever you are.

How to watch Bristol v Exeter from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local coverage of Bristol v Exeter, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Bristol v Exeter live stream: How to watch from the UK

Bristol v Exeter, which kicks off at 7.45pm on Tuesday, will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport app in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Bristol v Exeter takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Bristol v Exeter live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Bristol v Exeter through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Bristol v Exeter live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Bristol v Exeter will kick off on NBC Sports Gold at 2.45pm EST and 11.45am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Bristol v Exeter live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can find Bristol v Exeter at 4.30am (AEST) on Wednesday.

Foxtel currently have a deal on the Sports HD bundle if you sign up for a 12-month plan by 31 August 2020. Instead of the usual $74 a month, it’s $59 – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Bristol v Exeter live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

Bristol v Exeter is being televised in New Zealand on Sky Sport 1 and will kick off at 6.45am on Wednesday morning.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Bristol v Exeter live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, then SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

You’ll be able to watch Bristol v Exeter from 8.40pm on SuperSport 8 Live.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

