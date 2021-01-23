Don't miss the action from one of the best rivalries in rugby, Munster v Leinster

Munster v Leinster live stream: How to watch from anywhere

The suspension of European rugby may have torpedoed much of the rugby calendar over the past two weekends, but it does mean that the Guinness Pro14 were able to reschedule the Munster v Leinster match.

This interprovincial fixture was due to take place on Boxing Day but was postponed in line with guidelines around Covid-19, so now it kicks off at Thomond Park at 7.35pm tonight.

As well as looking for bragging rights over their biggest rivals, players could also enhance their international claims with a good performance ahead of Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad announcement next week for the Six Nations.

Munster will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of Conference B whereas a bonus-point victory for Leinster, who are second in Conference A, would draw them level on 46 points with Ulster.

Both sides are packed with internationals and viewers will be hoping the match is worth the wait. Find out how to watch and the team line-ups below.

Leinster: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne, Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (captain), CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Jimmy O’Brien; Johnny Sexton (captain), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Will Connors, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Ed Byrne, Tom Clarkson, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Josh van der Flier.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Leinster v Munster wherever you are.

Munster v Leinster live stream: How to watch from the UK

Munster v Leinster, which kicks off at 7.35pm tonight, will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That is due to start on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Check out Express VPN.

Munster v Leinster live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport are showing Munster v Leinster (kick-off 7.35pm, eir Sport 1), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

If you’re from Ireland but are abroad, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN.

Munster v Leinster live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Munster v Leinster (kick-off 8.35pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Munster v Leinster live stream: How to watch from the Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Munster v Leinster in Canada. It will kick off at 2.35pm EST and 11.35am on the West Coast.

Munster v Leinster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

Munster v Leinster kicks off at 9.35pm on SuperSport’s Grandstand, Rugby and CSN channels.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

