Make the most of tradition and culture in this industrial city

Japan 2019 Travel Guide: Toyota

It’s home to the well-renowned car manufacturers, but there’s much more to Toyota than that, as we reveal…

The Culture Vulture

Toyota Kaikan Museum appeals to both children and adults, with the exhibition hall introducing Toyota’s concept of car manufacture and the latest models. You can also go on a tour of the plant itself to see the car-building process up close – but you need to make a reservation at least three days before.

For a contrast to the modern cars, head to Asuke, which features rows of traditional merchant family homes. The district is preserved because of its historical buildings and as well as taking in the variety in architecture, you can explore numerous alleys.

The Foodie

Urano Brewery’s signature Kikuishi Sake has won numerous awards for its taste – try some at its store, which is an eight-minute walk from Shigo station on the Aichi Loop line.

Toyota City is also known for producing the Atago pear – an extremely large variety. Gohei-mochi is another local speciality; it’s a grilled rice cake coated in a sweet sauce, topped with spices and served on a stick.

The Adventurer

The Japanese Paper Art and Craft Centre allows you to make crafts like uchiwa (fans) and a book for collecting red ink stamps from different shrines and temples. The Craft Centre is a seven-minute walk from the Washi no Furusato bus stop – take the Oiden bus bound for Kaminigi from Toyota City station.

If you want to enjoy nature’s autumn colours in November, head to Korankei in the Asuke district. It’s a great spot for walking and seeing the trees reflected in the river is spectacular. In the evening, you can also see some of the trees illuminated.

The Party Animal

In Booby’s British Pub – two minutes’ walk from Toyotashi station on the Meitetsu Mikawa line – you can enjoy the beers of the world. It also serves British food and is open late.

How to get there

Take the bullet train from Tokyo to Nagoya in 100 minutes and then it’s 55 minutes by train from Nagoya to Toyota. The stadium hosting RWC 2019 matches is walking distance (15min) from the train station.