Japan 2019 Travel Guide: Kyushu

Kumamoto: Take inspiring journeys in central Kyushu

From making your own knife to going on a local gourmet tour, Kumamoto offers a vast array of experiences…

The Culture Vulture

At Tateyama Shop, you can get fitted with a kimono, take a stroll along Kajiyamachi street and then experience a tea ceremony while viewing the Japanese garden.

Take a rush craft workshop at Inada Co Ltd to learn about the history of Japanese tatami mats and then you can make a mini one yourself.

You can also make your own Japanese kitchen knife – the traditional way – and carve your name on it at the Hitoyoshi Craft Park Ishino Koen. Try your hand at woodwork and ceramics there too.

The Foodie

Try local dishes while travelling in luxury, with a Kumamoto Gourmet Taxi. An English-speaking driver will drive you around in a high-end car, such as a Rolls-Royce or Maybach, and you’ll visit local restaurants to try oden, sake and much more.

The Adventurer

Kuma is one of the three fastest-moving rivers in Japan and you can take a boat down it. For the thrill-seekers, opt for the rafting options; for those who want a more genteel experience, take a ride in one of the traditional wooden boats.

The only bungy jump in western Japan is in Itsuki, where you can jump 66m towards the waters of the Kawabe River. Keiryu Villa offers upmarket camping options in Itsuki, where you can also kayak and explore the local landmarks.

For something more relaxing, spend a day in Kurokawa. Located in a forest valley 20km north of Mount Aso, you can visit various types of open-air baths and meander down narrow streets.

The Party Animal

Try different kinds of shochu at Sengetsu Shuzo and Ichigoya.You can also discover various restaurants, pubs and bars on Kamitori and Shimotori streets.

For a night-time experience with a difference, head to the plains around Mount Aso for a trek under the stars.

For more travel information…

kumamoto.guide/en/

How to get there

JAL, ANA, Solaseed Air and Jetstar fly between Tokyo and Kumamoto in one hour, 40 minutes. It’s only 30 minutes by bullet train from Fukuoka and two-and-a-half hours by car from Oita.

