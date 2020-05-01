There may be no live matches this weekend but you can still get your rugby fix

Rugby to watch this weekend

The coronavirus pandemic means there is no live sport to watch right now, but there are still ways to get your rugby fix. Here are a few of the highlights you can catch on TV and online this weekend (all timings are UK & Ireland)…

Rugby World Cup classics

World Rugby has been streaming World Cup matches on its Facebook page and YouTube channel each weekend.

This Friday at 7pm it is showing the 2017 women’s semi-final between New Zealand and the USA while on Saturday evening (7pm) you can relive the Argentina v Ireland quarter-final play-off from RWC 1999.

At 4pm on Sunday afternoon, it’s England’s famous win over New Zealand in Yokohama in the semi-finals of last year’s World Cup and the action concludes on Monday (7pm) with the France v Canada semi-final from RWC 2014.

European replay

EPCR is showing classic European matches too. This Saturday you can watch the dramatic Heineken Cup semi-final between Cardiff Blues and Leicester that ended in a penalty shootout!

Related: An Oral History of Cardiff Blues v Leicester

Catch the action from 5.45pm on ChampionsCupRugby.com or via their Facebook and Twitter channels.

Alternative commentary

BT Sport has approached the lockdown in a novel way by getting its pundits to provide new commentary on famous matches they played in, giving an insight into what was happening on the field during key moments.

This Sunday Brian O’Driscoll and Dylan Hartley look back at the 2011 Heineken Cup final between Northampton and Leinster (4pm, BT Sport 3).

Before that on BT Sport 1 (2.30pm), Craig Doyle, Ben Kay, Sam Warburton and O’Driscoll are joined by Rory Best and Steve Diamond to talk about what is going in the sport in Rugby Today.

Welsh wonders

S4C, the Welsh language channel, is also delving into its archives to show some memorable moments in Wales’ rugby history.

At 10pm on Monday you can watch the U20 World Championship match between Wales and France in 2008.

Before that at 9.30pm, get an insight into star players with their thoughts on the game’s big issues and their sporting memories with Ty Rygbi (Rugby House).

Test times

National unions are also streaming memorable matches. England Rugby is showing the England v Scotland Six Nations match from 2017 at 5.30pm on Saturday as well as the Wales v Red Roses game from 2019 (5.30pm, Sunday) on its YouTube channel.

On Friday night Scottish Rugby is showing the 2000 Calcutta Cup match between Scotland and England at 7pm on its YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Rugby Australia is showing a repeat of the second Test of 2006 between the Wallabies and England on its YouTube channel at 10.30am on Saturday.

Sky Sports are showing the 2018 Test series between Australia and Ireland as well as South Africa and England over the weekend.

Catch the successive 60-minute highlights from 6am on Saturday and 6pm on Sunday for Australia v Ireland, and 9am on Saturday and 9pm on Sunday for South Africa v England.

