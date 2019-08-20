The final stops on our tour of Kyushu are Fukuoka, Saga and Nagasaki

The Seven Wonders of Kyushu: Part Three

This island has three World Cup venues, myriad attractions across its seven prefectures and a host of matsuri festival events. Take a tour of Fukuoka, Saga and Nagasaki…

FUKUOKA

DAY TRIPS

Fukuoka has excellent access to different forms of nature. The Itoshima Peninsula is 40 minutes from the city and offers great beaches and steep mountains. It’s terrific for hiking and cycling, and be sure to check out Futamigaura – two large rocks off the coast connected with a straw rope known as ‘Couple Rocks’ – and Shiraito Falls. You can also take a boat tour around Keya no Oto.

Try the craft beers of Suginoya and the sake of Shiraito, which is close to the Kominka restaurant. And Itaru restaurant at the Mataichi Salt Factory is well known too.

Yame is famous for its green tea production and the area is also known for its crafts, which you can learn about at the Yame Traditional Crafts Exhibition Centre.

Sky Tea House in Kasahata offers views of tea gardens and rice terraces as well as accommodation, while you can do a tea tasting at Konomien, a wholesaler with a 146-year history. Yame-Fukushima offers a stark contrast to the green tea fields with its white-walled old town – great for a stroll.

FESTIVAL SPIRIT

During the Hakata Old Town Light Up Walk (11-14 October), many shrines and temples are illuminated at night to give visitors a different perspective on the sights.

Those places that are lit up include the rock garden depicting the Genkai Sea at the Jotenji Temple and the main gate of the Tochoji Temple.

Learn more about the local ceramics at the Autumn Festival of Koishiwara Pottery. It’s held twice a year in the village of Toho, a 90-minute drive from Fukuoka, with the autumn event running from 12-14 October. There are 50 kilns in operation and you can save money on Koishiwara ceramics.

Munakata Taisha hosts the Autumn Grand Festival from 1-3 October. As well as hundreds of boats taking to the water as part of a shrine ritual to pray for a good catch, there are performances of mai dance and yabusame (archery on horseback) as well as myriad food stalls.

POST-MATCH

As downtown Fukuoka is in close proximity to local beaches like Momochihama, Shika Island, Itoshima and Fukutsu, you get incredible views of the sunset.

You’ll make friends quickly in the close confines of the food stalls in the Nakasu, Tenjin and Nagahama districts. It may be a tight squeeze but they’re the ideal place

to enjoy Fukuoka’s local delicacies, like yakitori, dumplings and ramen.

WORLD CUP MATCHES

Thu 26 Sep – Italy v Canada

Wed 2 Oct – France v USA

Sat 12 Oct – Ireland v Samoa

