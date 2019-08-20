The next part of our tour of Kyushu includes stops in Kumamoto and Kagoshima

The Seven Wonders of Kyushu: Part Two

This island has three World Cup venues, myriad attractions across its seven prefectures and a host of matsuri festival events. Take a tour of Kumamoto and Kagoshima…

KUMAMOTO

DAY TRIPS

Mount Aso is an active volcano that has one of the largest calderas in the world. As well as viewing spots like Komezuka, Kusasenri and Shirakawa Suigen, Aso is also famous for Akaushi (Red beef).

It’s been almost three years since an earthquake hit Kumamoto and damaged the castle. Little by little, it’s being rebuilt and from October Kumamoto Castle will be partly open to the public, so you can see the renovated Main Tower close up.

You’ll find lots of places to dine and shop in Jyosaien, next to the castle, and take the tram from the city to Suizenji Park, a beautiful Japanese garden.

Just 80 minutes by car from the city of Kumamoto, you have a 98% chance of seeing dolphins. Take a boat trip from Amakusa, where you can watch around 200 wild dolphins.

FESTIVAL SPIRIT

To celebrate the World Cup, 40 festivals from the Kyushu region and Yamaguchi Prefecture have organised Matsuri in Kyushu on 28-29 September in Kumamoto City (matsuri.welcomekyushu.com). Enjoy a smorgasbord of the area’s top matsuri festivals and cuisine during this one-off weekend event. Think of it as a ‘best of’ all in one place and soak up all the local cultural traditions.

At the Kumamoto Castle Festival (12-13 October) there are martial art displays and at night bamboo lanterns cast reflections in the water.

The Namino Kagura Festival – a dancing event – takes place on 5 October. You can watch performances at the open-air stage of Michinoeki Namino Kaguraen.

POST-MATCH

The big entertainment areas are around the Kamitori and Shimotori shopping arcades. If you want to discover more of Kumamoto, head to backstreets like Kaminoura or Shower. The izakayas in traditional kominka houses are well worth a visit, as are the local beer halls.

If you want a luxurious meal, head to a ryotei (upmarket restaurant). For more budget-friendly options, try Kumamoto ramen, Akaushi donburi or karashi renkon (mustard lotus roots) over beers and the renowned Kuma Shochu.

WORLD CUP MATCHES

Sun 6 Oct – France v Tonga

Sun 13 Oct – Wales v Uruguay

