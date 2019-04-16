We explain what has become one of the most common terms in rugby – the sin-bin

What Is The Sin-Bin In Rugby?

The 2019 Rugby World Cup will not be immune from acts of ill-discipline and sin-binnings, but what exactly is the sin-bin? We take a look below.

In essence, players are shown yellow cards and have to spend ten minutes off the pitch in the ‘sin-bin’ if they commit a variety of offences ranging from foul play to indiscipline to backchat.

The sin-bin in Test matches, rugby’s naughty step, is normally a seat somewhere between where the two teams’ pitch-side staff and replacements are stationed during play.

Two yellow cards, even if they are for relatively minor offences like a deliberate knock-on, trigger an automatic red. This happened to Jonny May playing for Leicester against Saracens in December 2017 and although it seemed harsh at the time the wing was not suspended.

If a player gets three yellow cards for foul play in a season then he or she is hauled in front of a disciplinary panel.

Often you will see a team warned for persistent foul play, such as killing the ball when they are under the cosh in defence, and the next offender ‘takes one for the team’ and is binned.

Lawrence Dallaglio and Neil Back were both given ten minutes for this in England’s 15-13 win over New Zealand in 2003 in Wellington, leaving their team down to 13 men but they hung on.