Stay up today with the point scorer standings for the 2019 Rugby World Cup here.
Who Will Be Top Point Scorer At The Rugby World Cup?
The opening match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup continues to get closer and closer, and the list of teams with a chance of winning longer than ever before. To add to that there will be several kickers who will not only look to ensure victory for their team but also may have an eye on being the top points scorer at the tournament.
So bearing this in mind, this piece is going to give some names who could challenge for this honour, and once the tournament has started we will provide the updated standings to make sure you know who sits atop the leaderboard.
Possible Top Point-Scorers
If past tournaments have taught us anything, it is that the top-point scorer usually comes from one of the big teams that go a long way in the tournament and the player is usually the designated kicker of penalties and conversions.
Ireland – Jonathan Sexton
Scotland – Greig Laidlaw
New Zealand – Beauden Barrett
South Africa – Handre Pollard
England – Owen Farrell
France – Camille Lopez
Argentina – Nicolas Sanchez
Australia – Christian Lealiifano
Wales – Dan Biggar
Updated Standings
Once the tournament starts and the group stages are in full flow we will update this section with the top point-scorer standings as they happen.
Previous Top Point-Scorers At The Rugby World Cup
1987 – Grant Fox (New Zealand) – 126 points
1991 – Ralph Keyes (Ireland) – 68 points
1995 – Thierry Lacroix (France) – 112 points
1999 – Gonzalo Quesada (Argentina) – 102 points
2003 – Jonny Wilkinson (England) – 113 points
2007 – Percy Montgomery (South Africa) – 105 points
2011 – Morne Steyn (South Africa) – 62 points
2015 – Nicolas Sanchez (Argentina) – 97 points
