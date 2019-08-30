Stay up today with the point scorer standings for the 2019 Rugby World Cup here.

Who Will Be Top Point Scorer At The Rugby World Cup?

The opening match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup continues to get closer and closer, and the list of teams with a chance of winning longer than ever before. To add to that there will be several kickers who will not only look to ensure victory for their team but also may have an eye on being the top points scorer at the tournament.

So bearing this in mind, this piece is going to give some names who could challenge for this honour, and once the tournament has started we will provide the updated standings to make sure you know who sits atop the leaderboard.

Possible Top Point-Scorers

If past tournaments have taught us anything, it is that the top-point scorer usually comes from one of the big teams that go a long way in the tournament and the player is usually the designated kicker of penalties and conversions.

Ireland – Jonathan Sexton

Scotland – Greig Laidlaw

New Zealand – Beauden Barrett

South Africa – Handre Pollard

England – Owen Farrell

France – Camille Lopez

Argentina – Nicolas Sanchez

Australia – Christian Lealiifano

Wales – Dan Biggar

Updated Standings

Once the tournament starts and the group stages are in full flow we will update this section with the top point-scorer standings as they happen.