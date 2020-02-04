Who will be providing punditry as part of ITV's coverage of the 2020 Six Nations? Let's take a look

Who Are ITV’s Six Nations Pundits?

All the matches from the 2020 Six Nations will be televised on either BBC or ITV channels dependent on the team playing at home. Wales, Scotland and France home games will be televised on BBC whereas England, Ireland and Italy home matches will be televised on ITV.

The coverage deal between the BBC and ITV is set to run out in 2021 and was said to be worth around £90 million.

The media company has recently announced their 2020 line-up of pundits who will present, commentate and give their opinions on the action on the pitch.

But who exactly are these pundits? Below we take a look.

Mark Pougatch, Jill Douglas and Martin Bayfield present the television coverage for ITV with Nick Mullins, Miles Harrison and Martin Gillingham all providing commentary. Bayfield and Gabriel Clarke will also present from the sidelines.

Additionally ITV have a selection of co-commentators too, and they are; Shane Williams, Gordon D’Arcy, Ben Kay, Scott Hastings, David Flatman and Danielle Waterman.

In terms of punditry ITV have a stall list of names providing their insights and knowledge. World Cup winners Jonny Wilkinson, Lawrence Dallaglio, and Sir Clive Woodward sit atop the list and then you have legends of Irish, Welsh and Scottish rugby in Brian O’Driscoll, Gareth Thomas and Sir Ian McGeechan respectively.

Maggie Alphonsi, Ugo Monye, Marco Bortolami and Jamie Roberts will also be on hand as well to give their opinions and views of the action.