We take a look at some of the greatest moments to take place in one of the best rugby tournaments in the world, the Six Nations.

Six Nations Greatest Moments

What are the greatest moments to take place during the Six Nations? There have been last minute tries, pivotal kicks and colossal results to sift through and in this piece we have made our selections for the greatest Six Nations moments ever. Are there any we have missed? Do not hesitate to let us know via our social media channels.

Brian O’Driscoll Hat-Trick In 2000

The iconic centre announced himself to the world in 2000 scoring three fantastic tries against the French. This inspired the men in green to a 27-25 victory.

Italy beat Scotland on Six Nations Debut

In the very first mach of the 2000 Six Nations, and Italy’s first contest in the competition, Italy pulled off a stunning victory over Scotland in Rome, largely thanks to the boot of Diego Dominguez. In all he collected 29 points on that day – six penalties, three drop-goals and one conversion.

Jonathan Sexton Drop-Goal Against France in 2018

In Ireland’s first match of their 2018 Grand Slam campaign, they faced a spirited French team that looked as if they had sealed the victory. However deep into injury time the Irish went phase after phase to get into the French half and then Sexton cooly knocked over a 45-metre drop-goal to win the match. An unbelievable moment from an unbelievable player.

Shane Williams Scores Winner Against Scotland

Heading into the final 5 minutes Wales had it all to do after getting outplayed by the Scots. However, in that time Leigh Halfpenny scored a try, Stephen Jones knocked over a penalty and then Shane Williams scored the winning try in front of a raucous crowd in Cardiff.

England Refuse to Move At Landsdowne Road, Secure Grand Slam

We all remember the Martin Johnson lining up ‘controversy’ before a tackle had even been made back in 2003. The moment had the effect of ratcheting up the nerves and adrenalin before the Grand Slam decider however England utterly destroyed the Irish in dramatic fashion thanks to five tries including a double for Will Greenwood.

Ronan O’Gara Drop-Goal Secures An Irish Grand Slam in 2009

Heading into the final match of the 2009 tournament, Ireland wheaded to Cardiff to try and earn a Grand Slam. It proved to be a close and physical contest as Wales continued to rack up points thanks to the boot of Stephen Jones, whereas Ireland had to rely on the genius of Brian O’Driscoll and a brilliant try by Tommy Bowe. Into the final stages of the match, Jones again used his boot to knock over a drop-goal with little time remaining, and yet with a couple of minutes to go, Ronan O’Gara did the same to give the Irish a 17-15 lead.

A late Jones penalty fell just short of the posts, the final-whistle was blown and the Irish had a famous win and their first Grand Slam since 1948.

Gavin Henson Penalty v England In 2005

In a complete performance, with time dwindling down Gavin Henson smacked over a long-range penalty to give Wales a huge victory over England in 2005. The Welsh would go on to secure the Grand Slam.