Sam Tremlett was once again tasked with deciding who made it into the Team of the Weekend. What do you think of his selections?

Six Nations Team of the Weekend Round Two

With some great attacking rugby, combined with some superb defensive displays, round two of the Six Nations provided gripping rugby. So here is Rugby World‘s Team of the Weekend. Let us know what you think of our selections.



1. Mako Vunipola (England)

Solid in the scrum and 14 tackles is part and parcel for the world-class Vunipola these days. A welcome return to England’s forward line-up.

2. Julien Marchand (France)

Critics will point to the two line out throws that went awry but otherwise Marchand excelled in Paris. A regular ball-carrier and occasional off-loader, the hooker also put in a shift in defence.

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Furlong has been the most outstanding tight-head of the Six Nations so far with his try against Wales a particular high-point.

4. Maro Itoje (England)

A menace to the Scottish line-out, Itoje also made a stunning 23 tackles in the wind and rain of Murrayfield.

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Like Itoje, Jones also made more than 20 tackles in a brilliant performance. His off-load to set up Tomos Williams’ try left many mouthes agape too. (Special mention to Paul Willemse who also had arguably his best performance in a France jersey)

6. CJ Stander (Ireland)

I know what you are thinking, Stander played at eight. But the back-row position was incredibly competitive this weekend and I had to make some minor tweaks to get everyone in that deserved to be! Also he played at open side last week so we think this is justified! Stander was outstanding once again as he picked up a second consecutive player of the match award.

7. Justin Tipuric (Wales)

Admittedly Charles Ollivon was good, as was Sam Underhill, but Tipuric could not be ignored in a losing effort in Ireland. It seemed his blue scrum cap was everywhere.

8. Tom Curry (England)

This was a tough call. Gregory Alldritt was outstanding in Paris, and Anna Caplice had a strong performance in Ireland Women’s win over Wales. However Tom Curry led a back-row unit that caused havoc for the Scots with five turnovers in the opening half. He also made 12 tackles and produced 70 hard-fought yards.

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

Once again Dupont was sublime. At every single breakdown you never know what he is going to do as he had several clean-breaks that caused immense excitement in the Stade de France. Additionally his pass to set up Alldritt’s try was top-notch.