The penultimate week of Six Nations rugby is done and dusted. Now check out Sam Tremlett's team of the weekend for Round Four

Six Nations Team of the Weekend: Round Four

Round Four of the Six Nations has been and gone and it was peculiar to say the least. In the men’s tournament Ireland’s contest with Italy was postponed as was the same fixture in the women’s tournament. Scotland’s match against France was also postponed in the women’s event.

Bearing that in mind who do you think made it into Sam Tremlett’s team of the weekend and what do you think of his selections?

1. Rory Sutherland (Scotland)

Sutherland continued his good form in Round Four as he played a huge part in the success of the scrum against the French. He was also effective in defence.

2. Jamie George (England)

Excellent accuracy at the line out and industrious around the pitch as ever.

3. Zander Fagerson (Scotland)

Like Sutherland above, Fagerson also played a key role in the, at times, dominant Scottish scrum.

4. Maro Itoje (England)



Once again it was impossible to overlook Itoje who was at it rampaging, disruptive, excellent best in Round Four.

5. Poppy Cleall (England Women)

Grant Gilchrist and George Kruis both performed well over the weekend but Cleall was a monster against Wales scoring a hat-trick of tries.

6. Jamie Ritchie (Scotland)

Ritchie may not be the biggest flanker on the planet but he is one of the best at getting under the opponents skin and disrupting attacking ball. He showed this well against France as he ultimately caused Mohamed Haouas to lose his cool.

7. Justin Tipuric (Wales)

Mark Wilson was once again ridiculously good making over 20 tackles but we have gone for Tipuric because of his two tries, one of which is a strong candidate for try of the tournament as you can see above.

8. Tom Curry (England)

Curry has been a relentless ball of energy in the 2020 tournament and that continued on Saturday. A tackling machine (he made 21) and a player who goes into contact with such speed and ferocity.