Six Nations Team of the Weekend: Round Three
Six Nations action returned this weekend after the fallow week. Scotland managed to see off Italy, France managed to hold on against the Welsh in a pulsating affair, and finally England defeated Ireland in physical fashion at Twickenham. Bearing all these results and performances in mind, Sam Tremlett has once again been tasked with picking a team of the weekend.
What do you think on his selections?
1. Rory Sutherland (Scotland)
As a prop if you can force an early change in the other teams front-row then you must be displaying a significant level of dominance over your opposite number. That is what Rory Sutherland did against Giosue Zilocchi who was replaced after just 31 minutes.
2. Jamie George (England)
Facing James Ryan and Devin Toner, George was still accurate despite their attempts to disrupt English ball from line-outs. The Irish only managed to steal one all game and he also proved busy in the loose as well.
3. Kyle Sinckler (England)
It was a tough and physical contest that resulted in several skirmishes. Luckily for England, Sinckler wasn’t really involved in any of them, kept his head, and played very well in both attack and defence.
4. Maro Itoje (England)
Bernard Le Roux was once again brilliant at the heart of the French pack but Maro Itoje was just that little bit better I think. He forced turnovers, disrupted the Irish attack and produced several huge hits to halt any kind of green momentum.
5. Paul Willemse (France)
20 tackles, 10 carries for 55 metres and a well taken try means Willemse deservedly gets into the team.
6. Courtney Lawes (England)
On his 31st birthday Lawes was monumental and took home the man of the match award.
7. Hamish Watson (Scotland)
Watson has formed quite the partnership with flanker Jamie Ritchie as they both terrorised the Italians. Sam Underhill’s 24 tackles also deserves recognition.
8. Braam Steyn (Italy)
Yes he was on the losing side but Steyn was probably Italy’s best player because he was disrupting everything the Scottish threw at him. 19 tackles illuminates that well.
9. Antoine Dupont (France)
He may not have been at his sniping best but Dupont proved he has many strings to his bow, especially in defence in which he put in some huge tackles at pivotal moments.
10. Romain Ntamack (France)
It was a strong week for tens in round three, unless your name was Jonathan Sexton. Dan Biggar played well as did George Ford however Romain Ntamack was a cut above the rest against Wales. His kicking was excellent and his intercept try totally diminished Welsh momentum.
11. Gael Fickou (France)
Jonathan Joseph performed excellently given he was out of position but arguably so was Fickou and we have gone for the Frenchman here thanks to a performance with good running, solid defence and probing kicks.
12. Owen Farrell (England)
Forgiving his moment of stupidity in which he held onto CJ Stander’s leg, Farrell otherwise put in a decisive and clinical display. Kicking from the tee and from hand was efficient, his passes fizzed when necessary and his defence clearly got under the Irish skin.
13. Manu Tuilagi (England)
The Irish simply couldn’t deal with the strong running and physicality of Tuilagi who looked to be back to his best at Twickenham. His huge hit on CJ Stander was another fine moment.
14. Cyrielle Banet (France Women)
In-form Cyrielle Banet was unlucky not to get her hat-trick of tries against Wales in round 3 after scoring twice in the opening 36 minutes. The first try in particular was a brilliant solo finish from her own half. This adds to the two tries she scored against Italy a week previously too.
15. Anthony Bouthier (France)
Hogg may have had a moment of magic against Italy but we have gone for Bouthier after an excellent all-round performance. He too picked up a try after a mistake from Leigh Halfpenny which you can see above.
