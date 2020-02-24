Six Nations action returned this weekend after the fallow week. Sam Tremlett picks his team of the weekend once again. What do you think on his selections?

Six Nations action returned this weekend after the fallow week. Scotland managed to see off Italy, France managed to hold on against the Welsh in a pulsating affair, and finally England defeated Ireland in physical fashion at Twickenham. Bearing all these results and performances in mind, Sam Tremlett has once again been tasked with picking a team of the weekend.

1. Rory Sutherland (Scotland)

As a prop if you can force an early change in the other teams front-row then you must be displaying a significant level of dominance over your opposite number. That is what Rory Sutherland did against Giosue Zilocchi who was replaced after just 31 minutes.

2. Jamie George (England)

Facing James Ryan and Devin Toner, George was still accurate despite their attempts to disrupt English ball from line-outs. The Irish only managed to steal one all game and he also proved busy in the loose as well.

3. Kyle Sinckler (England)

It was a tough and physical contest that resulted in several skirmishes. Luckily for England, Sinckler wasn’t really involved in any of them, kept his head, and played very well in both attack and defence.

4. Maro Itoje (England)

Bernard Le Roux was once again brilliant at the heart of the French pack but Maro Itoje was just that little bit better I think. He forced turnovers, disrupted the Irish attack and produced several huge hits to halt any kind of green momentum.

5. Paul Willemse (France)

20 tackles, 10 carries for 55 metres and a well taken try means Willemse deservedly gets into the team.

6. Courtney Lawes (England)

On his 31st birthday Lawes was monumental and took home the man of the match award.

7. Hamish Watson (Scotland)

Watson has formed quite the partnership with flanker Jamie Ritchie as they both terrorised the Italians. Sam Underhill’s 24 tackles also deserves recognition.

8. Braam Steyn (Italy)

Yes he was on the losing side but Steyn was probably Italy’s best player because he was disrupting everything the Scottish threw at him. 19 tackles illuminates that well.