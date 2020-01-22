We give the lowdown on the six venues that will host matches during the 2020 Six Nations.
Six Nations Venues
The 2020 Six Nations runs from Saturday 23rd February to Saturday 14th March, with games played across Europe. This page has all you need to know about the six venues for the men’s tournament. (We will update this page with the Women’s 2020 Six Nations venues when they are announced.)
Six Nations Venues
Aviva Stadium
Capacity – 51,700
Finished – 2010
Uses – American football, rugby union, concerts
Matches –
- Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm
- Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
- Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
BT Murrayfield
Capacity – 67,144
Finished – 1925
Uses – American football, rugby union, football, concerts, rugby league
Matches –
- Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm
- Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm
Principality Stadium
Capacity – 74,500
Finished – 1999
Uses – Rugby union, rugby league, football, boxing, motor sports, eventing, concerts
Matches –
- Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
- Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm
- Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Stade de France
Capacity – 81,338
Finished – 1998
Uses – Football, rugby union, concerts, athletics
Matches –
- Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm
- Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm
- Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm
Stadio Olimpico
Capacity – 62,698
Finished – 1937
Uses – Football, rugby union, athletics, concerts
Matches –
Twickenham Stadium
Capacity – 82,000
Finished – 1909
Uses – American football, rugby union, concerts
Matches –
- Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm
- Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm
Follow our Six Nations homepage which we update regularly with news and features.
Also make sure you know about the Fixtures, Injuries, TV Coverage by clicking on the highlighted links.