Six Nations Venues

Sam Tremlett

We give the lowdown on the six venues that will host matches during the 2020 Six Nations.

The 2020 Six Nations runs from Saturday 23rd February to Saturday 14th March, with games played across Europe. This page has all you need to know about the six venues for the men’s tournament. (We will update this page with the Women’s 2020 Six Nations venues when they are announced.)

Aviva Stadium

Ireland: The Aviva Stadium in all its glory (Getty Images)

Capacity – 51,700

Finished – 2010

Uses – American football, rugby union, concerts

Matches –

BT Murrayfield

Scotland: Murrayfield is an iconic rugby ground (Getty Images)

Capacity – 67,144

Finished – 1925

Uses – American football, rugby union, football, concerts, rugby league

Matches –

Principality Stadium

Wales: Some huge moments have taken place in the Principality Stadium (Getty Images)

Capacity – 74,500

Finished – 1999

Uses – Rugby union, rugby league, football, boxing, motor sports, eventing, concerts 

Matches –

  • Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
  • Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm
  • Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm

Stade de France

France: Of the Six Nations stadiums, only Twickenham has more seats than the Stade de France (Getty Images)

Capacity – 81,338

Finished – 1998

Uses – Football, rugby union, concerts, athletics

Matches –

Stadio Olimpico

Italy: The Stadio Olimpico in Rome hosts Italian home games (Getty Images)

Capacity – 62,698

Finished – 1937

Uses – Football, rugby union, athletics, concerts 

Matches –

Twickenham Stadium

England: Twickenham is an iconic stadium (Getty Images)

Capacity – 82,000

Finished – 1909

Uses – American football, rugby union, concerts

Matches –

