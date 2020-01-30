Six Nations Wales v Italy preview

Expand Italy Six Nations Fixtures 2020

Italy Six Nations Fixtures 2020 Where can the Italians pick up a victory…

What’s the big team news?

Pivac’s first Six Nations selection sees Johnny McNicholl, who played in the autumn friendly, win his first cap on the right wing. Teenager Louis Rees-Zammit, not long up and running after an ankle injury, must wait a while longer for his expected debut.

With Jonathan Davies and Willis Halaholo both unavailable with knee injuries, experienced wing George North moves inside to 13. That means Nick Tompkins misses out, although the Saracens centre will come off the bench to win his first cap.

A hamstring injury rules out Josh Navidi out of the back-row reckoning, with Taulupe Faletau returning at No 8 two years after his last appearance.

We already knew that Liam Williams (ankle) was unavailable but Owen Watkin, Gareth Davies and Elliot Dee have also been declared not quite ready for selection, which means scrum-half Rhys Webb – named on the bench – is in line for his first cap since 2017.

Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Jake Ball and Aaron Wainwright are the only four starters this weekend who also started last year’s win in Rome.

Italy are in the same boat, with only Luca Morisi, Tommaso Allan, Sebastian Negri and Abraham Steyn starting on Saturday having also done so last year.

Wasps’ Matteo Minozzi, happily restored to fitness, is at full-back and Gloucester’s Jake Polledri plays at six, with legendary No 8 Sergio Parisse expected to appear later in the tournament for his swansong.

Michele Campagnaro’s injury has simplified selection in midfield where Smith has opted for a second playmaker in Carlo Canna. In Italy’s last match under Conor O’Shea, a 49-3 defeat to South Africa at Japan 2019, Jayden Hayward was deployed at 12 in a more physical midfield.

Prop Andrea Lovotti was sent off in that match for a tip tackle and he’ll be particularly glad to step out on Saturday so as to help put that aberration to bed.

What have the coaches said?

Wales boss Wayne Pivac: “I’m really happy with the side and really looking forward to this weekend. It’s great for Johnny McNicholl to get his first cap, I thought he played really well against the Barbarians, so it’s a great opportunity for him this weekend.

“George (North) has had a number of games in the midfield for Wales and more recently for the Ospreys and he has been running there in training. We’ve been impressed with him there and he’s excited by the opportunity.

“Nick (Tompkins) has trained really well and has impressed and we’re looking forward to seeing him at some stage during the game. He has settled in very quickly. You can see that he’s got a lot of experience, he’s played with a lot of quality players around him, so coming into the international environment for him has been a pretty simple adjustment.

“The whole team has a great vibe and we are looking forward to getting out there in front of our home supporters on Saturday.”



Italy boss Franco Smith: “I think Wales will bring a bit of an attacking edge. World rugby is leaning a bit more towards a ball-in-hand approach going into the 2023 World Cup. Definitely the style that Wayne’s played at the Scarlets will be noticeable in the new approach.

“We want to start a new campaign by first, following the new processes put in place and second, finding our DNA and playing to our strengths. That’s the first part of our objective.

“There’s been a lot of good work done in the Conor O’Shea era that we can bounce on. It’s important to find the perfect blend between managing the conditions and field domination, and the ball-in-hand, ‘one more try’ approach.”

Any interesting statistics?

Victory would be Wales’ eighth in a row in the Six Nations – matching the best run by a Wales team in the pro era (2007-09)

Wales’ longest unbeaten run in the championship is nine games, set in the early 1970s

Italy are hoping to end a 22-match losing run in the championship – the worst sequence in championship history. There have been two World Cups played since their last Six Nations victory, against Scotland in February 2015

Italy have managed two wins and a draw against Wales in their 20 championship meetings, but the most recent of those successes was 13 years ago

Hooker Luca Bigi will captain Italy for the first time, Sergio Parisse and Dean Budd having shared the captain’s armband during the World Cup

Italy have scored double-digit points in their last ten games, their longest streak since doing so in each of their first 14 games in the championship

On the flip side, they haven’t restricted a team to 20 points or fewer in the Six Nations since their last win – that 22-19 defeat of Scotland in 2015

The Azzurri had only a 52% kicking success rate in the 2019 Six Nations, the worst percentage and way adrift of Wales’ table-topping 83%

Italy won 93.4% of their lineouts in last year’s Six Nations – best in the tournament

What time does it kick off and is it on TV?

Wales v Italy, Saturday 1 February, Principality Stadium.

The opening 2020 Six Nations game kicks off at 2.15pm in Cardiff and will be shown live on BBC1, BBC Wales and S4C, plus BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and the BBC sport website.

England’s Luke Pearce, who took charge of Wales v Georgia in the World Cup last autumn, is the referee. He will be assisted by Matt Carley (England) and Mike Fraser (New Zealand), with Australia’s James Leckie the TMO.

The Teams

WALES: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, George North, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau. Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rob Evans, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, Ross Moriarty, Rhys Webb, Jarrod Evans, Nick Tompkins. ITALY: Matteo Minozzi; Leonardo Sarto, Luca Morisi, Carlo Canna, Mattia Bellini; Tommaso Allan, Callum Braley; Andrea Lovotti, Luca Bigi (capt), Giosué Zilocchi, Alessandro Zanni, Niccolò, Jake Polledri, Sebastian Negri, Abraham Steyn. LATEST RUGBY WORLD MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION DEALS Replacements: 16 Federico Zani, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Marco Lazzaroni, 20 Dean Budd 21 Giovanni Licata 22 Guglielmo Palazzani 23 Jayden Hayward.

