Top Try-Scorer In The 2020 Six Nations

Tries win matches and the players that score the most are a valuable commodity when it comes to international competitions like the Six Nations.

Below we have some names to look out for during the five weeks of action.

England – Jonny May

The 2019 Six Nations leading try-scorer is hard to bet against especially given how proficient he is at finishing chances.

Wales – Josh Adams

The 2019 Rugby World Cup leading try-scorer has made a habit of crossing the whitewash with regularity. In just 21 Welsh appearances he has crossed 13 times.

Ireland – Jacob Stockdale

He may have struggled at the World Cup but Stockdale knows where the try-line is as shown by his seven tries in the 2018 Six Nations.

France – Teddy Thomas

Thomas is currently the bookies favourite in terms of the top try-scorer for France.

Scotland – Sean Maitland

Scotland are looking to bounce back from a dour World Cup and Maitland could be one to watch in the exciting back-line.

Italy – Michele Campagnaro

Italy may struggle to score tries but Campagnaro’s ability to play across the back-line could see him pop up with tries.

Updated Standings

Previous Top Try Scorers In The Six Nations

2019 – Jonny May – England (6)

2018 – Jacob Stockdale – Ireland (7)

2017 – Eight players tied (3)

2016 – George North – Wales (4)

2015 – Jonathan Joseph – England (4)

2014 – Two players tied (4)

2013 – Alex Cuthbert – Wales (4)

2012 – Tommy Bowe – Ireland (5)

2011 – Chris Ashton – England (6)

2010 – Four players tied (3)