Can Wales repeat as Grand Slam champions in 2020? Here is their fixture list for the tournament.

Wales Six Nations Fixtures 2020

The 2020 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled, giving rugby supporters plenty of time to plan their excursions to watch some Welsh Six Nations rugby.

Back in 2019 they managed to secure a Grand Slam with a dominating performance against Ireland before falling short in Japan at the Rugby World Cup. Importantly this time around though they have a new coach in Wayne Pivac.

Luckily for Pivac, Wales start their campaign welcoming Italy to Cardiff before travelling to Ireland. It is back home for France two weeks later before matches at Twickenham and at home to Scotland round off the 2020 tournament.

We will update you with the Welsh squad as soon as it is announced.

(All kick-off times are GMT)

Round 1

Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm

Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm

Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm

Round 2

Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm

Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm

Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm

Round 3

Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm

Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm

Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm

Round 4

Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm

Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm

Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm

Round 5

Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm

Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm

Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm

