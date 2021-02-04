Who will be providing punditry as part of the BBC's coverage of the 2021 Six Nations? Let's take a look

Who Are The BBC’s Six Nations Pundits?

All the matches from the 2021 Six Nations will be televised on either BBC or ITV channels depending on the team playing at home. Wales, Scotland and France home games will be televised on BBC whereas England, Ireland and Italy home matches will be shown on ITV.

The BBC has recently announced their line-up of pundits who will present, commentate and give their opinions on the action on the pitch.

But who exactly are these pundits? Below we take a look.

Television

Former France and Leicester Tigers hooker Benjamin Kayser joins the BBC team for the 2021 Six Nations while two-time British & Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton returns to the BBC’s line-up after a coaching role with Wales last year.

Gabby Logan and John Inverdale front BBC Sport’s TV coverage and they will be joined by some of the biggest names in rugby union.

As well as Kayser and Warburton, this year’s studio team includes Martin Johnson, Jamie Heaslip, John Barclay, Jeremy Guscott, Jonathan Davies, Chris Paterson, Thomas Castaignede, Andy Nicol and Brian Moore.

TV commentary will be provided by Eddie Butler, Andrew Cotter and Sara Orchard while Sonja McLaughlan and Lee McKenzie will be pitch-side.

Radio

Every home nations’ men’s game will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra throughout the competition.

Sonja McLaughlan and Mark Chapman will present the coverage for BBC Radio 5 Live, joined by Chris Jones and Sara Orchard, alongside pundits Matt Dawson, Paul Grayson, Andy Nicol, Benjamin Kayser, James Hook, Natasha Hunt, Tommy Bowe and Jamie Heaslip.

The Women’s Six Nations Championship will return in April with broadcasting deals yet to be announced.