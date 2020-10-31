Here’s your guide to tuning into the final match of the 2020 championship

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere

The elongated 2020 Six Nations Championship will finally reach its conclusion when France take on Ireland at the Stade de France in Paris tonight (kick-off 8.05pm).

Both teams are in the title mix along with England and we’ll only know who will be crowned this year’s champions when this match ends, so you won’t want to miss any of the action.

Read our full France v Ireland preview here and find out how to get a reliable live steam for the Six Nations match below…

How to watch France v Ireland from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Six Nations coverage, like France v Ireland, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Six Nations live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch from the UK

The good news is that all Six Nations matches are available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

France v Ireland, which kicks off at 8.05pm, will be shown live on the BBC in the UK. Coverage starts at 7.30pm on BBC Two and switches to BBC One at 9pm for the second half, or you can watch live on BBC iPlayer.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when France v Ireland takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, France v Ireland (kick-off 8.05pm) is also on free-to-air TV, with Virgin Media One (formerly TV3) broadcasting live coverage of all Six Nations matches.

You can also stream live TV through Virgin TV Anywhere if you’d rather watch on your phone, tablet or computer.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the rights to broadcast France v Ireland (kick-off 9.05pm) in France.

In Italy, DMAX is showing France v Ireland (kick-off 9.05pm) and you can also live stream the match via its online player Dplay.

If you’re in Austria, Germany or Switzerland, you can watch France v Ireland (kick-off 9.05pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

France v Ireland will kick off at 4.05pm EST and 1.05pm on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership and European Champions and Challenge Cups as well as the Six Nations.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, France v Ireland (kick-off 7.05am on Sunday morning) is live on beIN Sports 3.

Access to beIN Sports’ Connect package is $19.99 a month or $179.99 for a year and also includes lots of European football action. Plus, there is currently a two-week FREE trial offer, so you could take advantage of that to watch this Six Nations match!

You can also stream beIN Sports’ coverage live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to France v Ireland from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 9.05am on Sunday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

France v Ireland kicks off at 10.05pm and is live on SuperSport’s Rugby and Grandstand channels.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch from Asia

RugbyPass live streams Six Nations matches in a lot of Asian countries, including China, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. To find out if the streaming service is available where you are and the cost, head to RugbyPass.

